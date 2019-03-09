Canada's Kripps pilots 4-man bobsleigh into podium position at worlds

CBC
Canada's Justin Kripps piloted his bobsleigh into podium position after the first two heats of the four-man bobsleigh event at the world championships in Whistler, B.C., on Friday. Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Benjamin Coakwell and Cameron Stones clocked a two-run time of one minute, 40.80 seconds to sit in third place with the final two runs slated for Saturday night. WATCH | Kripps sits in 3rd at the halfway pointWATCH | Kripps: 'My brakemen went to a buffet before a raceLatvia's Oskars Kibermanis sits in the top spot with a time of 1:40.69 ahead of the German sled piloted by Francesco Friedrich (1:40.73). WATCH | Latvia's Kibermanis leads Kripps and Stones are fresh off a silver-medal result in the two-man event last weekend. Canada's Chris Spring, William Auclair, Dexter Janke and Neville Wright sit in 11th with a time of 1:41.63. WATCH | The opening two heats of the four-man event

Canada's Kripps pilots 4-man bobsleigh into podium position at worlds

Canada's Justin Kripps piloted his bobsleigh into podium position after the first two heats of the four-man bobsleigh event at the world championships in Whistler, B.C., on Friday. Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Benjamin Coakwell and Cameron Stones clocked a two-run time of one minute, 40.80 seconds to sit in third place with the final two runs slated for Saturday night. WATCH | Kripps sits in 3rd at the halfway pointWATCH | Kripps: 'My brakemen went to a buffet before a raceLatvia's Oskars Kibermanis sits in the top spot with a time of 1:40.69 ahead of the German sled piloted by Francesco Friedrich (1:40.73). WATCH | Latvia's Kibermanis leads Kripps and Stones are fresh off a silver-medal result in the two-man event last weekend. Canada's Chris Spring, William Auclair, Dexter Janke and Neville Wright sit in 11th with a time of 1:41.63. WATCH | The opening two heats of the four-man event

Canada's Justin Kripps piloted his bobsleigh into podium position after the first two heats of the four-man bobsleigh event at the world championships in Whistler, B.C., on Friday. 

Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Benjamin Coakwell and Cameron Stones clocked a two-run time of one minute, 40.80 seconds to sit in third place with the final two runs slated for Saturday night. 

WATCH | Kripps sits in 3rd at the halfway point

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

WATCH | Kripps: 'My brakemen went to a buffet before a race

Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis sits in the top spot with a time of 1:40.69 ahead of the German sled piloted by Francesco Friedrich (1:40.73). 

WATCH | Latvia's Kibermanis leads 

Kripps and Stones are fresh off a silver-medal result in the two-man event last weekend. 

Canada's Chris Spring, William Auclair, Dexter Janke and Neville Wright sit in 11th with a time of 1:41.63. 

WATCH | The opening two heats of the four-man event

What to Read Next