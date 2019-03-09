Canada's Kripps pilots 4-man bobsleigh into podium position at worlds
Canada's Justin Kripps piloted his bobsleigh into podium position after the first two heats of the four-man bobsleigh event at the world championships in Whistler, B.C., on Friday.
Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Benjamin Coakwell and Cameron Stones clocked a two-run time of one minute, 40.80 seconds to sit in third place with the final two runs slated for Saturday night.
WATCH | Kripps sits in 3rd at the halfway point
WATCH | Kripps: 'My brakemen went to a buffet before a race
Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis sits in the top spot with a time of 1:40.69 ahead of the German sled piloted by Francesco Friedrich (1:40.73).
WATCH | Latvia's Kibermanis leads
Kripps and Stones are fresh off a silver-medal result in the two-man event last weekend.
Canada's Chris Spring, William Auclair, Dexter Janke and Neville Wright sit in 11th with a time of 1:41.63.
WATCH | The opening two heats of the four-man event