Canada's Kripps pilots 4-man bobsleigh into podium position at worlds

Canada's Justin Kripps piloted his bobsleigh into podium position after the first two heats of the four-man bobsleigh event at the world championships in Whistler, B.C., on Friday.

Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Benjamin Coakwell and Cameron Stones clocked a two-run time of one minute, 40.80 seconds to sit in third place with the final two runs slated for Saturday night.

WATCH | Kripps sits in 3rd at the halfway point

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WATCH | Kripps: 'My brakemen went to a buffet before a race

Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis sits in the top spot with a time of 1:40.69 ahead of the German sled piloted by Francesco Friedrich (1:40.73).

WATCH | Latvia's Kibermanis leads

Kripps and Stones are fresh off a silver-medal result in the two-man event last weekend.

Canada's Chris Spring, William Auclair, Dexter Janke and Neville Wright sit in 11th with a time of 1:41.63.

WATCH | The opening two heats of the four-man event