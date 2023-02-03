Canada's Kingsbury continues torrid pace with World Cup silver in moguls

DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah — Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury continued his torrid pace at the World Cup season earning a silver medal on Thursday.

It's the third medal of 2023 alone for the Deux-Montagnes, Que., native. He finished with 83.65 points to sit right behind Australia's Matt Graham (85.35).

France's Benjamin Cavet grabbed bronze with 81.32 points.

Kingsbury struck gold on Jan. 27 before earning silver in dual moguls on Jan. 28 in Saint-Come, Que. He has won a total of nine World Cup medals since the season opener on Dec. 3.

The 30-year-old leads the men's World Cup standings with 440.00 points, 143 clear of second place.

In the women's event, Canada's Maia Schwinghammer fell just short of a podium finish, placing fourth with 74.16 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press