Canada's Kim Boutin wins World Cup 1,500m short track gold in Utah

Canada's Kim Boutin claimed gold in the women's 1,500-metre short track competition in the season-opening event in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The three-time Olympic medallist from Sherbrooke, Que. rallied in the final lap to edge the competition with a winning-time of two minutes, 22.061 seconds.

"It was a super nice finals. With three laps to go I was in third place, but it was a good challenge for me to make a pass. I was forced to go on the outside and it was very exciting. Typically it's the opposite that happens; I'm in the lead and I get passed at the finish line. I'm very satisfied," said Boutin.

Suzanne Schulting (2:22.211) of the Netherlands took silver, while China's Yutong Han (2:22.282) won bronze.

The competition continues Sunday afternoon.

