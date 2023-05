Canada's Katie Vincent wins two golds at Canoe World Cup for total of four medals

SZEGED, Hungary — Canada’s Katie Vincent won gold twice on Sunday to add to a silver and bronze she secured earlier at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.

Vincent showed her strength with a powerful final 250 metres to win the women’s C1 500 race.

The 27-year-old Vincent from Mississauga, Ont., then dominated a small C1 5000 field to take gold in cold and blustery conditions.

Vincent and partner Sloan MacKenzie finished third in the women's C-2 500 metre on Saturday.

She had also earned silver in the C-1 200 metre on Friday.

The second ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup begins in Poznan, Poland, in 10 days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press