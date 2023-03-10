Canada’s jobs engine slows its growth in Feb, but wages reaccelerate

The February headline jobs number follows two surprisingly strong months of job growth. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Canada’s labour market held steady in February with employers adding 22,000 jobs, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

Consensus expectations from economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for an increase of 10,000 jobs. The February headline number follows two surprisingly strong months of job growth.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.0 per cent, near the record low reached last summer.

Average wage growth accelerated to 5.4 per cent year-over-year, compared with 4.5 per cent in Jan.

Slower growth in the overall job count could be an early sign higher interest rates are filtering through the economy more broadly. Until now, the labour market has been resilient to the Bank of Canada’s ratcheting up of interest rates.

The central bank paused its tightening campaign this week to assess the impact of higher borrowing costs. The central bank said it expects the job market to weaken in the coming months.

“With weak economic growth for the next couple of quarters, pressures in product and labour markets are expected to ease,” Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said in a press release on Wednesday.

“This should moderate wage growth and also increase competitive pressures, making it more difficult for businesses to pass on higher costs to consumers.”

However, the central bank also says the door is open to more rate hikes if necessary.

Michelle Zadikian is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada.

