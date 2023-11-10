Canada's Ivanie Blondin wins mass start gold at World Cup speedskating stop in Japan

OBIHIRO, Japan — Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin kicked off the World Cup long-track speedskating season with a gold medal in the mass start in Obihiro, Japan on Friday.

Blondin earned a decisive victory in a time of eight minutes 25.11 seconds, defeating Esther Kiel of the Netherlands (8:25.45) and Mia Kilburg-Manganello of the United States (8:25.58) in a sprint to the finish line.

Canadian teammate Valerie Maltais, of La Baie, Que., finished fourth in 8:26.05.

It was the 33-year-old Blondin's second career mass start medal in Obihiro, having previously won gold in 2014.

She is coming off a successful 2022-2023 season in which she won the World Cup title and brought home a silver medal from the world championships.

The World Cup event continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press