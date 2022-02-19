Canada's Ivanie Blondin skates to 2nd medal of Beijing Olympics with mass start silver

Canada&#39;s Ivanie Blondin celebrates with the Canadian flag after winning the silver medal in the women&#39;s speed skating mass start on Saturday at the Beijing Olympics. (Phil Noble/Reuters - image credit)
Canada's Ivanie Blondin celebrates with the Canadian flag after winning the silver medal in the women's speed skating mass start on Saturday at the Beijing Olympics. (Phil Noble/Reuters - image credit)

Canada's Ivanie Blondin has captured her second medal of the Beijing Olympics.

The Ottawa native sped to silver in the speed skating mass start on Saturday in China. She was previously part of the trio that won the gold medal in team pursuit.

Dutch skater Irene Schouten won the mass start just six one-hundredths of a second ahead of Blondin, while Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida rounded out the podium with bronze.

"It is nice to finally get an individual medal. It has been a long and winding road for me," Blondin said after the race.

WATCH | Blondin skates to mass start silver:

Blondin, 31, came into the final speed skating event of these Games as one of the favourites.

She carried that status when the event debuted at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics too, but she crashed out in the semifinal to end her medal hopes early.

The Canadian made sure that didn't happen again in Beijing. She dominated this semifinal, crossing the finish line in first place after the full 16 turns around the ice while also adding points in the intermediate sprint laps.

In the final, Blondin bided her time as teammate Valérie Maltais, with whom she won team pursuit gold, went out way in front in the first half of the race.

But as Maltais began to fade, Blondin — the two-time world champion — found her burst for the final few laps. In the final straight-away, Blondin went head-to-head with Schouten.

Schouten wound up with her third gold medal in Beijing.

"My dream was after these Games to be called an Olympic champion, and now I am a three-time champion," Schouten, 29, said. "I am living the dream."

Phil Noble/Reuters

Blondin, whose first two races in Beijing left her frustrated, was content to now have her second Olympic medal — and her first individual one.

"I am just really happy at this point to bring a medal back for my country," she said.

Maltais, the 31-year-old converted short tracker from Saguenay, Que., would place sixth.

Meanwhile, Canadians Jordan Belchos, the 32-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu, a 29-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., both reached the men's final, where they placed 10th and 15th, respectively.

Blondin's silver was Canada's fifth speed skating medal at the Ice Ribbon in Beijing. Isabelle Weidemann anchored the team pursuit gold while also collecting 5,000m silver and 3,000m bronze. Laurent Dubreuil rebounded from a disappointing fourth-place finish in the 500m to score silver in the 1,000m.

The mass start also represented the final call of legendary CBC broadcaster Steve Armitage's career.

The 78-year-old worked 18 Olympics over more than 50 years with the public broadcaster.

WATCH | A look back at some of Armitage's best calls:

