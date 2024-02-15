Canada's Ingrid Wilm swims to 2nd bronze medal at World Aquatics Championships

Canada's Ingrid Wilm, seen earlier in February, won bronze in the women's 50-metre backstroke on Thursday at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images - image credit)

Canada's Ingrid Wilm came into Qatar without any long-course world-championship medals in her career. Now, she has two.

The Calgary native captured her second bronze medal in Doha on Thursday, placing third in the women's 50-metre backstroke.

American Claire Curzan won gold at 27.43 seconds, while Australia's Iona Anderson was just behind at 27.45 seconds. Wilm, 25, touched in 27.61 seconds.

Wilm's previous bronze came in the 100 backstroke, which featured the exact same podium.

