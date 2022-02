Inflation is at its highest level in decades and gasoline prices are one of the biggest factors in the sharply higher cost of living. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Canada's inflation rate hit 5.1 per cent in January, its highest level since 1991.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that higher costs for shelter, food and energy were major factors in the increase.

The 5.1 per cent figure is even higher than the 4.8 per cent that economists were expecting.

