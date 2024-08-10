Canada's Henderson threatens midway through round but fades late at Paris Olympics

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES — The two Canadians in the women's golf field at the Paris Olympics did not reach the podium Saturday at Le Golf National.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., threatened midway through the final round but faded with two bogeys on the back nine and closed with a 1-under-par 71.

The 13-time LPGA Tour winner fired a 67 on Friday to give herself a chance in the final round.

She ended up tied for 13th place with a four-round total of 3-under-par 285.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko (71) birdied the final hole to finish at 10 under for a two-shot win over Germany's Esther Henseleit (66). China's Xiyu Lin (69) was next at 7 under to take the bronze.

Alena Sharp of Hamilton (73) was tied for 42nd place at 9-over-par 297.

