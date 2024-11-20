Canada's Hadwin enters RSM Classic to try new swing before end of PGA Tour season

Things just didn't feel right for Adam Hadwin when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open on Oct. 18, so he went back to the drawing board.

Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., spent the next month working on his swing, making subtle changes to improve his mechanics, and entered in this week's RSM Classic — the finale of the PGA Tour's Fall Ball season — to test out his new swing in a competitive environment. He said on Wednesday it all traced back to his disappointing performance at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas and that missed cut.

"It just kind of left a sour taste in my mouth, playing as poorly as I did there," said Hadwin. "So I've been working hard the last two weeks, three weeks or so on, on some things and wanted to end the year on a better note.

"This was kind of the last event remaining. It's fairly easy to get to (from his home in Wichita, Kan.) and the tournament itself is great."

Hadwin finished the PGA Tour's regular season 47th on the FedEx Cup standings, guaranteeing him a spot in all of next season's signature events, starting with The Sentry at Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, on Jan. 2. It also meant that he didn't have to play in the Shriners Children's Open, the RSM Classic or any of the events on the Fall Ball calendar.

He chose to play in those events, however, to stay sharp.

"Winters in Wichita are probably not ideal for golf," laughed Hadwin of preparing for the 2025 season. "I'll just be working away on the technical side of things, making sure that I'm doing the right things leading into Hawaii.

"Positionally, the things that we wanted to accomplish were accomplished and I'm just putting that work in, making swings over and over."

The RSM Classic has been good to Canadian golfers in the past decade.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., won the event in a five-player playoff in 2016 and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., was the victor in 2022. Hughes was also the runner-up in 2021 and last year.

Hughes and Svensson will join Hadwin in the field on Thursday, as will Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C. The event has players compete on Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course and Plantation Course. Hadwin, Svensson and Sloan will start on the Seaside Course and Hughes will tee off on the Plantation Course.

"It's two good golf courses on the island," said Hadwin. "(St. Simons Island, Ga.,) is very laid back and I've enjoyed coming here the years that I have had to.

"This year it's more so just to test out to see where I'm at, where the golf swing's at, the shots that I'm hitting. Maybe some things to work on next six or seven weeks before going to Hawaii."

CME Group Tour Championship — Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the lone Canadian in the CME Group Tour Championship, the season finale for the LPGA Tour. It's her 10th appearance at the elite event. She finished the regular season 14th on the tour's points list.

LPGA TOUR — Savannah Grewal of Mississauga, Ont., tied for 48th at last week's The Annika, the regular-season finale of the LPGA Tour. That put her at 97th in the tour rankings, guaranteeing her a card for the 2025 LPGA Tour season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press