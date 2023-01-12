Canada's Gushue tops Whyte to advance at Canadian Open

·2 min read

CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brad Gushue picked up a six-end, 5-1 win over Scotland's Ross Whyte to advance at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Gushue of St. John's, N.L., opened the game with a single and after two scoreless ends, he proceeded to add another in the fourth. In the fifth, Gushue put the game out of reach by scoring a triple.

Canadian Brendan Bottcher also put forth a strong effort, defeating fellow countryman John Epping 7-2 in six ends at the triple-knockout competition.

Italy's Joel Retornaz ousted Canada's Reid Carruthers 6-3, while Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller topped the Netherlands's Wouter Gosgens 6-3.

In the later draw, Kevin Koe outlasted Colton Flasch 7-6 in an all-Canadian matchup.

Koe opened game with a single before he ended up in an exchange of doubles for three ends, with Flasch taking a 4-3 lead with two of them. However, Koe's triple in the fifth end proved to be the difference as Flasch could only outscore him 2-1 in the final three ends.

Two other Canadian rinks were ousted. Matt Dunstone suffered a 5-2 loss to American Korey Dropkin, while Tanner Horgan fell 6-2 to Scotland's Bruce Mouat.

Sweden's Niklas Edin advanced, narrowly edging Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell 5-4.

In women's action, reigning national champion Kerri Einarson defeated Kaitlyn Lawes 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Einarson needed only five ends to complete the victory.

In another all-Canadian Draw 6 matchup at Encana Arena, Abby Ackland scored a single in an extra end for a 5-4 win over Isabelle Ladouceur.

Canada's Jennifer Jones edged Italy's Stefania Constantini 6-5 and Sweden's Isabella Wrana shaded South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 7-6.

Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Lee's Summit family among many affected by FAA outage delays

    A Lee's Summit family among many affected by FAA outage delays. The FAA said the outage impacted the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system.

  • One minute, a North Miami Beach man sat in his car smoking. Then he was shot in the head

    A U.S. Army vet who was shot while sitting in his car in North Miami Beach has died, his family said Tuesday.

  • Prince Harry Addresses The Rumours That James Hewitt Is His 'Real' Father

    'One cause of this rumour was Major Hewitt's flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism,' writes Prince Harry in his memoir Spare.

  • U.S. wholesale inventories rise strongly in November as demand falters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. wholesale inventories increased strongly in November, lifting the inventories-to-sales ratio to the highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, as higher borrowing costs depressed sales. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that wholesale inventories rose 1.0% as previously reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected that inventories would be unrevised.

  • Canada's sports integrity commissioner under microscope for low complaint intake

    The low intake of complaints by Canada's new office of the sport integrity commissioner has grabbed the attention of former athletes and a Canadian MP. The office admitted eight of 24 complaints and reports between Sept. 20 and Dec. 31, and deemed the rest not under its jurisdiction or authority. "We need to make sure that when there are complaints that they're not just being pushed aside," said Conservative MP Karen Vecchio, who chairs a Status of Women committee studying the safety of women an

  • See all the celebs at the Golden Globes after-party

    See photos of the celebrities who attended the 2023 Golden Globes after-party, from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Ke Huy Quan to fellow winners Jennifer Coolidge, Jeremy Allen White, Evan Peters, and the cast of 'Abbott Elementary.

  • Tucker Carlson defends Brazil Bolsonaro riot

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson has come under renewed fire on social media after he claimed Brazil’s presidential election was “very clearly a rigged election” and expressed sympathy with rioters who stormed government buildings. Source: Fox News

  • Poilievre calls for parliamentary probe of Liberals' relationship with McKinsey consulting firm

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Tuesday he wants a Commons committee to probe the Liberal government's relationship with McKinsey & Company after a report revealed that the value of federal contracts held by the consulting firm has increased dramatically since 2015. Radio-Canada reported recently that the cost of McKinsey's federal contracts has increased 30-fold under the current Liberal government. "It's time for Canadians to get answers," Poilievre said. "We need to know what this m

  • Johnny Vegas opens up about ADHD diagnosis

    Johnny Vegas opens up about ADHD diagnosisBBC Breakfast

  • AP source: Correa reaches $200M, 6-year deal with Twins

    Carlos Correa reversed course for a second time, agreeing Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The agreement is subject to a successful physical, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of

  • All 6 NFL wild-card matchups are rematches from regular season. What can we learn from them?

    It's odd that every game on wild-card weekend is a rematch.

  • GOP-led Oversight Committee issues flurry of letters to begin probe of Biden, Twitter

    The chairman of the new Republican-led House Oversight Committee has issued a flurry of letters as part of the panel's first formal steps toward a long-promised investigation targeting President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and social media companies that they allege sought to suppress negative stories about the president's son that they claim could have impacted the 2020 presidential election. The letters, issued by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and obtained by ABC News, request testimony from multiple former Twitter executives who were involved in the company's handling of news reporting that surfaced from leaked data obtained from a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden. The panel is also requesting financial information from the Department of Treasury regarding Hunter Biden and his associates.

  • California senators urge Endeavor to remove Dana White as UFC president: ‘Your continued silence speaks volumes’

    Pressure has mounted well beyond the MMA community for UFC parent company Endeavor to take action against Dana White after he slapped his wife in public.

  • Supreme Court: A look at the key cases and questions pending before the nation's high court

    Here's a look at some of the most significant cases pending before the Supreme Court this term, from affirmative action to federal elections.

  • Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) is up 53%, but insiders still continue to see a loss of AU$370k on their AU$1.5m investment

    Insiders who purchased AU$1.5m worth of Grand Gulf Energy Limited ( ASX:GGE ) shares over the past year recouped some...

  • Longtime Giants infielder Brandon Belt confident he can return to form with Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Veteran infielder Brandon Belt's right knee issues were so bad at times last year that he questioned whether he'd be able to keep playing in the big leagues. A successful surgical procedure last September has restored his confidence and left him feeling bullish about the future as he joins the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year contract. "After the surgery, I'm telling you, it was pretty obvious right away that I was going to feel better," Belt said. "The optimism and the boost that I got

  • Alabama attorney general could prosecute women who take abortion drugs. Opponents say it’s ‘plainly unlawful’

    Steve Marshall says abortion patients could be prosecuted under a ‘chemical endangerment’ law, marking the first time the state’s top law enforcement officials has targeted pregnant people in anti-abortion campaign

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi