Canada's Gushue secures top seed in playoffs at Pan Continental Curling Championships

·3 min read

CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Randie Shen of Chinese Taipei 11-3 to secure the top seed in the playoffs at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Friday.

Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., sits ahead of the Americans (6-1), South Korea (6-1) and Japan (3-4) in the standings with round-robin play coming to a close.

Canada (6-1) is set to take on Japan, winners of three straight, in the semifinals on Saturday.

“Japan has looked like a different (team) over the last couple of games than it was early in the week, and they seem to be coming on strong. It’s going to be a really tough game for us,” Gushue said.

“We’re in pretty good shape, I think, and we’re playing pretty well. I think in some of the last couple of games where we got the big leads that keeping the motivation at a high level was a challenge, but I tried to play as many tough shots as possible to keep us engaged, and we made a lot of them.”

The U.S. will take on South Korea in the other semifinal.

Canada scored four points across the first three ends to take the lead early. After a double from Chinese Taipei (2-5) in the fourth end, the Canadians recorded a five-point fifth to take full command of the game.

Following a single in the sixth end from Chinese Taipei, Canada iced the game with a double in the seventh.

“We had a really good week for our draws," Gushue said. "When we look back at what we did at the worlds and the Olympics last time, we didn’t do very good. So we made a lot of good draws this week and put some on the pin, and it’s paid off on getting first place.”

In other men's games, South Korea defeated Australia 9-4, the U.S. beat Brazil 9-3 and Japan topped New Zealand 9-5.

Earlier, Canada's Kerri Einarson broke open a close game with four points in the eighth end of a 9-3 victory over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., made a runback with her final stone to put the game out of reach. She iced the victory with a steal of one in the ninth end to improve to 6-1. Japan fell to 6-2 in round-robin play.

Coming off her rink's first loss on Thursday against the U.S., Einarson felt her side did it what it needed to bounce back.

“We shook that game off and came out and played like we can,” she said. “It’s not that it was a horrible game (Thursday); we just weren’t capitalizing on our opportunities. Today, we regrouped and came out there with a solid game.”

Einarson was to close her round-robin schedule against South Korea's Seungyoun Ha.

The competition, which continues through Sunday, serves as a qualifier for the world championships later this season.

Canada has already qualified in both men's and women's competitions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Alternate video shows Nate Diaz and Jake Paul entourages scuffle up close, bodyguard pelted with beer

    "Let's go, we won," Nate Diaz declared after a Jake Paul bodyguard was drilled in the face by a draft beer backstage in Glendale, Ariz.

  • Gushue secures playoff berth with victory at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue booked a ticket into the semifinals with a fifth straight win at the Pan Continental Curling Championship Thursday with a 10-5 victory over New Zealand in the evening draw. His St. John's, N.L., team sits in a three-way tie for first place with South Korea and the United States, all at 5-1. Canada defeated Australia 11-5 in the morning draw earlier Thursday. After New Zealand pulled within one following the sixth end, Canada put together a strong closing effort to

  • Canadian basketball player Josh Primo, San Antonio Spurs sued by former team psychologist

    HOUSTON — A psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs has sued the team and former player Josh Primo, claiming he exposed himself to her multiple times during private sessions. Hillary Cauthen worked as a performance psychologist for the team. A lawsuit filed Thursday in Bexar County alleges that the 19-year-old, a native of Mississauga, Ont., exposed his genitals to her nine times “despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership.” C

  • Stellantis warns owners to stop driving cars after fatal airbag explosions

    A volatile chemical in the inflator is at the root of the deadly malfunction

  • Yanks' Cashman plans to push ahead on Aaron Judge talks

    Brian Cashman is working on a handshake agreement following his contract's expiration and will push ahead with talks aimed at re-signing Aaron Judge. “We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back and have him being able to maintain being a member of this franchise and the path he’s currently on is Hall of Fame-like,” Cashman said at the Yankees' 13th annual news conference to discuss the path ahead from a season that fell short. Cashman, the general manager since 1998, and Aaron Boone, the manager since the 2018 season, spoke 12 days after the Houston Astros completed a four-game AL Championship Series sweep of New York.

  • Nets, Anti-Defamation League ask Amazon to remove movie that sparked Kyrie Irving fiasco

    The antisemitic video that got Kyrie Irving suspended from the Nets remains available on Prime Video.

  • Curling Canada to stick with 18-team format at men's and women's national playdowns

    OTTAWA — Curling Canada will stick with its 18-team format at the men's and women's national championships this season. The federation first used the format last year when the Tim Hortons Brier and Scotties Tournament of Hearts were held in a so-called bubble in Calgary due to the pandemic. The 14 member associations will continue to be represented at the playdowns along with three wild-card teams (based on Canadian rankings) and the defending champion. The federation said the move to make the 1

  • Dumped NBA Star Goes After Team Therapist Who Exposed Him

    Getty Images/TwitterJoshua Primo, the shunned NBA newcomer cut amid allegations he regularly exposed himself to a team therapist, said Thursday that his accuser was using “ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears” for her own financial gain.Primo made the bizarre claim just hours after Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit in Bexar County, Texas, against Primo and the San Antonio Spurs—a lawsuit in which she explicitly stated that she’s not seeking monetary damages.Instead, Cauthen, a 40-year-o

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H