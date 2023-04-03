Canada's Gushue routs New Zealand but falls to Norway at men's curling worlds

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

OTTAWA — An opening weekend round-robin game was part of the usual buildup to the playoffs for a perennial curling contender like Canada's Brad Gushue.

It was quite the opposite for New Zealand's Anton Hood.

The 23-year-old Auckland skip was in new territory Sunday at his first world men's championship, playing a curling power like Canada in front of the host team's adoring crowd.

Hood — ranked No. 188 in the world — soaked in the full TD Place experience and was still smiling afterward despite dropping an 8-2 decision.

"It's just awesome to watch how they do it and how they play," said Hood. "We learned so much just from that game alone."

The fourth-ranked Gushue opened with a deuce and iced the win with a hit for three as New Zealand conceded after seven ends.

"It was pretty incredible to play in front of a crowd of (several) thousand against Canada in Canada," Hood said. "We loved every minute of it."

Gushue did face some anxious moments in what looked like a lopsided matchup on paper.

Hood made an angle-raise double-takeout to sit three in the second end. Gushue drew the button but still left an around-the-horn possibility that could have given New Zealand a whopping six points if made.

However, Hood played the wrong turn — using an out-turn instead of an in-turn — and nosed the stone to give up a steal.

"We dodged that bullet," Gushue said. "Really from that point on I feel like we controlled the game and didn't give him much of a chance."

Hood (0-3) called it a good example of a learning experience on one of the sport's biggest stages.

"We really just needed to take a second and slow down and take that opportunity," he said.

Canada would force Hood to make some great draws to prevent big ends. He successfully drew against four in the third end and did it again against five Canada stones in the sixth.

Gushue fell to 2-2 in the evening. Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell stole a pair in the 10th end for an 8-6 victory when Gushue was heavy with his final draw.

In Draw 4 results, defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden defeated Scotland's Bruce Mouat 7-4 in a rematch of last year's Olympic final.

Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller beat Germany's Sixten Totzek 7-3 and Japan's Riku Yanagisawa dumped South Korea's Byeongjin Jeong 9-2.

In late games, Germany rebounded with a 10-6 win over Lukas Klima of the Czech Republic. Japan edged American John Shuster 6-5 and Italy's Joel Retornaz defeated Turkey's Ugurcan Karagoz 7-2.

Canada jumped out to a 4-0 lead against Norway but Ramsfjell chipped away at the lead. He picked up a steal in the seventh when Gushue missed a double-takeout and drew for a pair in the ninth to tie it.

Norway had two stones under cover in the four-foot ring in the 10th, forcing Gushue to try for a piece of the button.

"I thought they played pretty well and we just didn't execute as well as we needed to," Gushue said.

Japan, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland were all 3-0. Scotland was next at 2-1 and Canada was next at 2-2 ahead of four teams at 1-2.

The top six rinks in the 13-team field at the end of round-robin play will qualify for the playoffs. Medal games are scheduled for April 9.

Gushue's St. John's, N.L.-based side took silver at last year's world championship in Las Vegas. His lone world title came in 2017 at Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2023.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • India's great tiger success story

    Alarm calls from monkeys grew increasingly shrill, the shrieks of peacocks ever louder. The jungle was on red alert. Such animal warnings about predators are just what you want to hear if you’re searching for a big cat in India: in this drum roll of agitation, our 4x4 rounded a corner and came to an abrupt halt. In front of us, a tiger had stepped out of the undergrowth.

  • Despite tough day at Hong Kong Sevens, Canada women's road to Olympics gets clearer

    HONG KONG — The Australian and the U.S. women's rugby sevens teams secured qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday by reaching the quarterfinals of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. The two teams now have enough points to ensure they cannot fall out of the top four places in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series overall standings, which carry automatic Olympic qualification. The women have one more tournament left this season — May 12-14 in Toulouse, France — after Hong Kong. New Zeal

  • Police name 2 people recovered from St. Lawrence River, including man holding children's passports

    Akwesasne officials have named two family members of Romanian descent — including a man holding his two children's passports — who were among eight bodies recovered this week from the St. Lawrence River, near the Quebec-Ontario border. In a statement on Saturday, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said one man has been identified as 28-year-old Florin Iordache. Police said he had two Canadian passports in his possession — one for his two-year-old child and another for his one-year-old infant wh

  • Golden Knights beat Wild 4-1 in battle of division leaders

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are chasing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and Laurent Brossoit is trying to become their starting goalie in the playoffs. Both took steps forward Saturday night, with Brossoit overcoming an early goal to make 31 saves as the Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in a battle of division leaders to open a home-and-home series. The teams meet again Monday night in Minnesota. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist for the Knights, and Ben Hut

  • Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

    Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix title on Sunday in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag. Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought win. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, placed second for his first podium of the season, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso took third spot.

  • Russia to form special division of Poseidon torpedo carriers, TASS reports

    Russia said in January that it had produced the first set of the Poseidon torpedoes, four years after President Vladimir Putin announced the fundamentally new type of strategic nuclear weapon, confirming it would have its own nuclear power supply. In late March, Russia said that the coastal infrastructure for the submarines that would carry the Poseidon torpedoes will be finished on the Kamchatka Peninsula, where Russia's Pacific Fleet's ballistic nuclear missile submarine base is located.

  • Coyle SO goal helps Boston beat St. Louis 4-3 for 60th win

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored the game-winning shootout goal as the Boston Bruins recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 for its 60th win of the season. “It is special," Bruins center Brad Marchand said about reaching 60 wins. "At the end of the day, I think we’ve done a really good job at kind of staying in the moment. But when the year is over, and I guess the careers are all over and we kind of look back, it’s pretty special to be part of a group like this a

  • Missouri Police Introduce 'Special Alpaca Unit' on April Fool's Day

    In a humorous video posted to Facebook on April Fool’s Day, St Charles County Police Department announced a new unit of alpacas would join its existing K9, SWAT, and Bomb Squad special forces.“After extensive planning and training, the Police Department is announcing the formation of a new unit for special cases,” the department joked in their post on April 1.“Special thanks to Alpacas of Troy for supplying the recruits.” Credit: St Charles County Police Department via Storyful

  • One South Florida man took on city hall over disability access. He lost in court but also won

    Theo Karantsalis has lived with his family in the tree-lined community of Miami Springs for more than 20 years.

  • NCAA Tournament - UConn’s dominant run continues with win over Miami in Final Four

    Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Krysten Peek takes you through 4-seed Connecticut’s impressive win over 5-seed Miami in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

  • Turkish team no-shows opening ceremony at world men's curling championship

    OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the opening ceremony due to an apparent miscommunication. Vice Muhammet Haydar Demirel said the team was "sad" and "unhappy" to miss it, claiming the absence was due to an incorrect date in the competitor guide. "The World Curling (Federation) said that the opening ceremony was on the second day, but (it was on) the first day," he said via a team interpreter. S

  • Greg Norman: If a LIV golfer wins Masters, we will celebrate on 18th green

    Greg Norman expects the 18-strong LIV contingent to storm the 18th green at the Masters if one of their number wins and says should that extraordinary scenario play out it will “make up for all my own Augusta misery”.

  • McEnroe provides the theatrics, but Agassi, Roddick win $1 million at Pickleball Slam

    John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, Michael Chang and Steffi Graf shined during ESPN's Pickleball Slam on Sunday.

  • Gary Player struggles to get a tee time at Augusta National despite wins: ‘It’s just sad’

    “It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”

  • Biggest F1 disgrace for years – Carlos Sainz fumes at stewards over his penalty

    Ferrari’s Sainz was hit with a five-second sanction for colliding with Fernando Alonso.

  • WrestleMania 39 Results: Here's Who Won on Night 1 of the WWE Event

    The biggest night of wrestling went Hollywood… again! WrestleMania 39, set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the Staples Center) back in […]

  • Angel Reese taunts Caitlin Clark during LSU's women's NCAA Tournament title win over Iowa

    As LSU cruised to a win over Iowa in the women's NCAA Tournament championship game, Angel Reese mocked March Madness sensation Caitlin Clark.

  • Jose Aldo takes gloves off for response to ‘big mouth’ Conor McGregor’s boxing proposal

    Jose Aldo took a hostile stance when informed of Conor McGregor's desire to rematch him in the boxing ring.

  • NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: Updated league standings, potential first-round matchups

    USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.

  • Blue Jays takeaways: What we learned from season-opening series with Cardinals

    Looking at Toronto's baserunning, plate discipline, pitching and more after an interesting three-game set with the Cardinals to kick off the 2023 season.