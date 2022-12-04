Canada's Grondin begins World Cup snowboard cross season with bronze medal

Canada's Eliot Grondin is shown in this February file photo, crossing the finish line to win the silver medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Grondin picked up a bronze medal in France on Sunday. (File/Getty Images - image credit)

Canada's Eliot Grondin began the men's snowboard cross season the way he ended it -- on the podium.

Grondin, a 20-year-old native of Sainte-Marie, Que., finished third in Sunday's final at Les Deux Alpes in France, earning a bronze medal.

Martin Noerl of Germany won gold, while Italy's Omar Visentin took silver.

Grondin won the final World Cup event last season, and also won Olympic silver at the Beijing Games in February.

Fellow Canadians Liam Moffatt and Evan Bichon finished 38th and 40th on Sunday, respectively. Tristan Bell ended the day in 53rd.