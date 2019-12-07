Canada's Graeme Fish wins bronze medal in speedskating World Cup

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Graeme Fish earned the first individual speedskating World Cup medal of his career on Saturday, skating to bronze in the 10,000 metres.

His time of 13 minutes 4.255 seconds was less than five seconds off the fastest pace of the day at the Alau Ice Palace.

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands won gold while Russian skater Danila Semerikov rounded out the podium in silver-medal position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"My race today was good," Fish said. "I skated consistent times throughout the laps, followed my plan and built up from there. I was a bit surprised that some of the other skaters didn't beat me in the final pairs, but it worked out for the best."

Fish, a native of Moose Jaw, Sask., had previously skated the 10,000 only twice on the World Cup circuit, both times in the B group.

The 22-year-old vaulted into fifth place in the long-distance World Cup rankings with Saturday's bronze medal.

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary, the world record holder in the 10,000, finished seventh.

In the women's 500 metres, Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Marsha Hudey of White City, Sask., placing ninth (38.387) and 10 (38.425), respectively.

The Canadian Press