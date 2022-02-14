Canada's Gilles, Poirier seventh in what might have been final Olympic appearance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Paul Poirier
    Canadian ice dancer
  • Piper Gilles
    Canadian ice dancer

BEIJING — Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished seventh in ice dance at the Beijing Games, in what was likely their final Olympic appearance.

A significant mishap on their lift had Gilles in tears after, and saw the reigning world bronze medallists score 204.78.

Skating to Govardo's cover of The Beatles' melodic "The Long and Winding Road," Gilles, from Toronto, was lacking the force when she needed to take off on the lift, leaving Poirier, a native of Unionville, Ont., straining to pick her up.

When a distraught Gilles tried to explain the problem in a TV interview after the skate, Poirier told her: "You were amazing."

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who were runners-up to Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, won gold with 226.98, earning a standing ovation from all the national teams watching in Capital Indoor Stadium.

Russia's world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were second (220.51), while Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S. won bronze (218.02).

Gilles and Poirier's music reflects a rocky road to the Games. Poirier rebounded from a severely broken ankle in 2014, only to narrowly miss qualifying with Gilles for the 2014 Games. At the '18 Olympics, Gilles' mom Bonnie was in the late stages of brain cancer. She died later that year.

Canada's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen were ninth. Skating to Hans Zimmers' "Gladiator," the duo who previously competed for Denmark scored 192.35. While Beaudry is from Montreal, Soerensen is from Copenhagen, but she couldn't get her Danish citizenship in time to compete at the 2018 Olympics, and Denmark released the two later that year so they'd be eligible to compete for Canada.

The free dance had plenty of drama, including Broadway and movie themes from "The Lion King" to "Gladiator" to "Moulin Rouge," the music that Virtue and Moir skated to en route to gold four years ago. Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabri skated to music from "Atonement," with the sounds of an old typewriter to start the program. There was even some (mock) sword play in Spanish couple Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz's skate to "The Mask of Zorro."

Next up is the women's singles short programs on Tuesday. Madeline Schizas, who turned 19 on Monday, is Canada's lone entry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2-Time Olympians Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue Aren't Retiring Without One More Shot at the Podium

    "We still have a higher peak that we can reach. And I think, knowing that it's our last Games and our last season together, that's something that's exciting for us," Hubbell tells PEOPLE

  • Cross-country champ waits for last-place skier before celebrating gold medal win

    This is what the Olympics are all about.

  • Siakam, VanVleet becoming strong pick-and-roll pair for Raptors

    For years, Toronto Raptors fans watched Kyle Lowry make magic with assorted pick-and-roll partners. This season, while it took some time to come to fruition, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have become an excellent duo in PnR scenarios and it's paying dividends for Nick Nurse late in games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Canadian bobsledder Christine de Bruin wins bronze in monobob

    YANQING, China — Canada's Christine de Bruin won bronze in the inaugural Olympic monobob race at the Beijing Games on Monday. Kaillie Humphries — the Stony Plain, Alta., native's former Canadian teammate — took gold in her first Olympics competing for the United States with a dominant combined four-run time of four minutes 19.27 seconds. De Bruin was third in 4:21.03 in the new women's pilot-only bobsled discipline at Yanqing National Sliding Centre. Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S., who entered

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that in addition to taking the photos, Foley had made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally

  • Rams receiver Beckham injures left knee in 2nd quarter

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.'s first Super Bowl appearance was a short one. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver suffered an injury to his left knee during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the season. Beckham suffered the injury on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the half. The mercurial wide receiver, who was signed by the Rams after being r

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge