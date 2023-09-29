Canada's GDP flat in July, despite population 'exploding'

Canada's economy was flat in July, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, with real GDP coming in at 0 per cent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)

Canada's economy saw no growth in July, Statistics Canada said on Friday, as GDP growth came in flat at 0 per cent following a contraction in June.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1 per cent month-over-month increase in July.

"Canada is really struggling to grow right now," BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic wrote in a note on Friday.

"Real GDP is little changed over the past six months, which looks even weaker when considering that the population is exploding at a 3 per cent per-year run rate."

Statistics Canada said service-producing industries edged up 0.1 per cent in July, while goods-producing sectors contracted 0.3 per cent.

The manufacturing sector posted the largest negative contribution in July, contracting 1.5 per cent, marking the largest monthly decline since April 2021. Some sectors rebounded in July after disruptions in June due to wildfires across the country. Mining (except oil and gas) increased 4.2 per cent in July, while accommodation and food services grew 2.3 per cent.

Preliminary estimates indicate that GDP eked out a gain of 0.1 per cent in August, with increases in the wholesale trade, finance and insurance sectors partly offsetting decreases in the retail, and oil and gas industries.

The Canadian economy has struggled to grow following the Bank of Canada's aggressive tightening campaign that saw it hike its benchmark interest rate 10 times since March.

"The economic data in Canada continue to paint a picture of an economy that has stalled," Royce Mendes, Desjardins' managing director and head of macro strategy, wrote in a note after the data release.

"While inflationary pressures remain sticky above the Bank of Canada’s target range, the slowing in the economy should give central bankers confidence that (their) medicine is slowly working."

More to come.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.