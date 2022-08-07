Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Taro Daniel
    Japanese tennis player

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown.

He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner.

"I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else."

Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is also in the field with wild-card entries Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que.

Defending champ Daniil Medvedev of Russia is the top seed at the US$6.57-million event, which runs through Aug. 14.

Young stars Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, Italy's Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece are some other big names in a draw that's missing the so-called Big Three of Novak Djokovic (unvaccinated), Roger Federer (knee) and Rafael Nadal (abdomen).

Auger-Aliassime was ranked just outside the top 20 when the men's tournament was last played here in 2019. Known for his powerful serve and impressive forehand, he has developed a more efficient backhand in recent seasons and improved his net play.

Now ranked ninth in the world, he earned his first ATP Tour victory this season in Marseille. Auger-Aliassime is 30-17 on the season and is coming off a semifinal appearance last week in Los Cabos, Mexico.

"I think he has pretty much the whole package," Tsitsipas said of Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadian has a first-round bye and likely won't play his opening match until Wednesday.

"I'm proud of the results that I've had because this is what I play for," said Auger-Aliassime, who turns 22 on Monday. "At the end of the day, I'm a competitor and I like to win."

The 22nd-ranked Shapovalov, meanwhile, has a tough opener against Alex de Minaur, the world No. 21 from Australia.

"Getting through a match like that, I think it opens up a lot of confidence and a lot of doors," Shapovalov said. "I definitely would like to get through and obviously it's going to be extremely difficult."

Pospisil will open against American Tommy Paul while Galarneau will meet 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Five Canadian players were dispatched in the opening round of the 28-man qualifying draw on Saturday. Montreal's Gabriel Diallo won his match but fell to Hugo Gaston of France on Sunday.

Gaston had a 6-2, 2-1 lead when Diallo retired due to heat exhaustion.

The temperature hovered around 32 C on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. A brief shower suspended play in the mid-afternoon but play resumed after a delay of about half an hour.

Gaston earned one of seven qualifier berths in the 56-player main draw that starts Monday.

Italy's Fabio Fognini also advanced with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier and Benoit Paire of France beat Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Arthur Rinderknech of France defeated Japan's Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-4 and Britain's Jack Draper beat Quentin Halys 3-1 after the Frenchman retired.

After the rain delay, American Marcos Giron completed a 6-4, 6-7 (10), 6-1 win over Australia's Alexei Popyrin and Adrian Mannarino defeated South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The Masters 1000 tournament alternates between Toronto and Montreal each year. This year's event will be back at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2022.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Children at Illinois day care may have been exposed to monkeypox, officials confirm worker tested positive

    Officials said vaccines were being fast-tracked for any children that may have been exposed at the day care center

  • WSJ Opinion: 'Defund the Police' Is Dividing Democrats

    Journal Editorial Report: The party's progressives insist on policing alternatives. Images: AP/AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • How To Read The Lord of the Rings & J.R.R. Tolkien's Other Books In Order

    Your chronological guide to the complete Middle Earth saga.

  • Kate Middleton just wore her go-to $75 sneakers again — and they're perfect for summer

    Kate Middleton has been a loyal fan of these $75 Superga sneakers since 2016: Here's why.

  • Boris and Carrie Johnson honeymoon at Slovenian eco-resort ‘with soothing energies’

    It is billed as the last word in relaxation, with a “healing climate” and “soothing energies”.

  • This DIY tinted moisturizer hack is taking over TikTok, so I tried it

    TikTok delivers another new beauty hack to try, but how effective is it really?

  • Police say father killed three children, himself in triple murder-suicide in OKC

    Police say father killed three children, himself in triple murder-suicide in OKC

  • Canada digs early hole, loses 4-1 to U.S. in CONCACAF Girls' U-15 Championship final

    TAMPA, Fla. — Canada dug itself an early hole Sunday, conceding twice in the first 10 minutes en route to a 4-1 loss to the defending champion U.S. in the final of the CONCACAF Girls’ Under-15 Championship. Alexandra Pfeiffer and Kennedy Fuller scored in the seventh and 10th minute, respectively, for the Americans in the 70-minute match. Abby Ballek and Ashlnn Puerta added insurance goals in the 67th minute and stoppage time (72nd minute) with Canada pressing for an equalizer. Isabelle Chukwu re

  • FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art

    FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art

  • ‘We’re heading into a housing recession’: Here’s what the NAHB CEO sees in real estate right now — and why it spells trouble for the economy

    This CEO is connected — and worth listening to.

  • Katie Vincent wins 3 gold medals, falls shy of 200m repeat win at sprint canoe worlds

    Three out of four ain't bad. After Katie Vincent was unsuccessful in repeating as C1 women's 200-metre champion, she picked up the pace after a slow start with partner Connor Fitzpatrick to win a gold medal in the mixed 500 event on Sunday at the ICF canoe sprint and paracanoe world championships in Dartmouth, N.S. Then, the 26-year-old won another gold alongside Sloan MacKenzie, Julia Osende and Sophia Jensen in comeback fashion in the C4 500 race. Earlier in the day, Vincent was fifth in the 2

  • Canadian paddlers feed off local crowd for gold medals at world championships

    DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Canadian canoe racers demonstrated endurance and power at the world championships Sunday on Lake Banook, taking home gold, silver and bronze medals to the roar of an approving local crowd. Katie Vincent and Connor Fitzpatrick started slowly and picked up the pace early in the afternoon as they drove their canoe to a victory in the 500-metre distance to become world champions in the mixed event. About 30 minutes later, Vincent won another gold medal in the 500-metre C-4 race wit

  • VAR decisions upset Schalke's Bundesliga return in Cologne

    BERLIN (AP) — Schalke was given a rude welcome back to the Bundesliga with a 3-1 loss at Cologne where VAR decisions upset the promoted visitors on Sunday. Rodrigo Zalazar thought he’d put Schalke ahead in the 10th minute but the goal was ruled out through VAR as Maya Yoshida was adjudged to have been offside and blocking goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe’s view of the ball. It was an escape for Cologne, which also gained from the video assistant referee when Dominick Drexler was sent off for a foul on

  • The problems facing Emma Raducanu before US Open title defence

    Emma Raducanu's defeat to the world No 60 at the Citi Open rounded off another disappointing week for the US Open Champion. So how can the Briton get her season back on track before her grand slam title defence in New York?

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t