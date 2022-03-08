Canada's financial leaders to meet in Banff Springs, Alberta for FEI Canada's Annual Conference May 31st - June 2nd Peering Over the Horizon; Building Solutions Together

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's senior financial leaders will meet in Banff Springs for the annual conference May 31st - June 2nd of Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), the leading association for senior financial executives.

Peering Over the Horizon (CNW Group/Financial Executives International Canada)

"This year's theme is Peering Over the Horizon and will feature speakers, breakfast seminars, plenary, and concurrent sessions. Topics include an economic outlook, the future of ESG, uncertainty of crisis, and renewable technology." David Marriott, 2022 Conference Chair.

For three days, Canada's financial leaders will converge at the conference, held at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel to network, exchange ideas, and discuss the business of finance.

"This conference is our first in-person since 2019 and a fantastic way to re-set and engage our members in a live networking and educational experience" Georgina Blanas, Executive Director, FEI Canada

FEI Canada is enthused to announce that we have secured Manjit Minhas, a Canadian entrepreneur, venture capitalist and television personality as a judge on the show Dragon's Den as the closing lunch keynote speaker. Minhas also runs the 10th largest brewery in the world—earning an excess of 220 million dollars last year alone. Her unprecedented success in a male-dominated field demolished stereotypes, surprised competitors, and cleared a path for entrepreneurs of every age and gender. Attend this conference and have the opportunity to hear Minhas as she distills the hands-on entrepreneurial lessons of her success, showing audiences how they can embrace change, defy expectations, and incentivize disruption.

"I look forward to speaking at the conference with senior financial professionals from some of Canada's leading and most influential corporations". Manjit Minhas

To register please visit the FEI Canada website: https://feicanadaconference.ca/

FEI Canada celebrates in 73rd year in Canada in 2022.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)
Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500 members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions, and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

