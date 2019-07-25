Canada's Felicia Spencer says set to surprise Cris Cyborg at UFC 240

EDMONTON — Canadian fighter Felicia Spencer says she's OK flying under the radar as her opponent Cris Cyborg duels with UFC boss Dana White over a possible Amanda Nunes rematch.

"People might be planning on Cyborg but I'm here to spoil the party," Spencer said Thursday.

"I don't want to think she (Cyborg) is coming in distracted by any means but it's fun for me that people are talking about her future even if we haven't fought yet."

Spencer, 28, is undefeated (7-0 in MMA and 1-0 in UFC) and has a chance to take a leap forward with a statement victory in her featherweight fight with Cyborg in UFC 240 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Cyborg, 34, has been arguing with White in the media of late.

White has said Cyborg doesn't want a rematch with reigning two-division UFC champion Nunes, given the first fight ended at UFC 232 in December with Nunes knocking Cyborg out in under a minute.

It was Cyborg's first loss in 13 years in MMA.

The rematch could be tied up in UFC trying to sign Cyborg to a new contract. The Spencer fight is the last on her current deal.

The Brazilian fighter has dismissed White's comments, saying the promoter has no concept of a fighter's life.

She said the loss to Nunes just fires her up to rebound, and that the White fight is just white noise that won't be a distraction.

"Everything that happens in life is for a reason, makes you challenged, makes you get better," said Cyborg.

"I'm just working for Felicia on Saturday."

Spencer, from Montreal, is the former Invicta FC 145-pound champion. She joined the UFC in March and won her debut in May 18, defeating Australian Megan Anderson.

She said if the fight goes long it will give her more time to find holes in Cyborg's game. She said a short fight is even better.

"I want to finish her in the first round," she said.

The Spencer-Cyborg tilt is the co-headline bout.

In the other, Hawaiian Max Holloway will defend his UFC featherweight belt against former UFC lightweight champ Frankie Edgar.

Holloway and Edgar will touch gloves after two years and two failed attempts to step into the Octagon together.

They were set to tangle in 2017 at UFC 218 until Edgar pulled out with an injury. The fight was reset for March 2018 until Holloway withdrew for injury.

Holloway aims to bounce back from a loss to Dustin Poirier — his first defeat in five years — in the lightweight division in April. It ended a 13-match winning streak.

Holloway said Saturday will be a landmark bout given both he and Edgar have been champions.

"This is a huge legacy fight," said Holloway, who is 20-3-0.

"He's always been a top five guy in the world, so respect to him."

Edgar, 22-6-1, from Toms River, N.J., moved to featherweight in 2012. He said he doesn't know what to expect from Holloway given the Poirier defeat.

"You never know how a guy is going to bounce back from a loss," he said.

"I know when I lose I want to go in there and get a win and I'm hungry to get a win and I'm sure Max is the same type of guy."

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press