Canada's Emile Nadeau wins World Cup bronze in men's aerials at Lac-Beauport

LAC-BEAUPORT, Que. — Canada's Émile Nadeau won his first individual World Cup medal of the season on Sunday with a third-place finish in men's aerials.

Guangpu Qi (110.56) won gold and Chinese teammate Xindi Wang (105.88) picked up silver.

Nadeau, from Prevost, Que., took bronze with 95.98 points.

Marion Thénault of Sherbrooke, Que., was the top Canadian in the women's aerials with a sixth-place finish.

Laura Peel of Australia won gold.

American Karenna Elliott earned silver and Australia's Airleigh Frigo took bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press