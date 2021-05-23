Canada's Einarson, Gushue finish 4th at mixed doubles curling worlds
Canada won't be bringing home medals from the 2021 mixed doubles curling world championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue fell 7-4 in the bronze-medal match to Sweden on Sunday.
Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds will play Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten for the gold medal on Sunday at the Curl Aberdeen facility.
Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., and Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., finished round-robin play at 7-2. They were trying to become the first Canadian team to win gold in the event's 13-year history.
Canada has reached the podium (two silver, one bronze) at the last three editions of the competition.
Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers won silver in 2017, Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres took bronze in 2018 and Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won silver in 2019. Last year's championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH | Kerri Einarson, Brad Gushue fall in semis to Scotland:
But Einarson and Gushue won't be coming home empty handed. The 2021 event serves as the main qualifier for mixed doubles at the Beijing Olympics, and the Canadian duo secured an Olympic berth for Canada on Friday.
Scotland, Italy, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland also locked up Olympic spots.
The seventh berth went to the Czech Republic on Saturday afternoon when Tomas Paul and Zuzana Paulova posted an 8-6 win over Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo of the United States.
The two remaining spots in the 10-team Olympic field will be filled at a last-chance qualifier next season. China gets an automatic Olympic berth as the host country.
Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won gold when mixed doubles made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
