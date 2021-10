Accommodation and food services continue to recover after lockdowns (Getty Images)

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.1 per cent in July after a 0.6 per cent rise in June.

A preliminary estimate points to an approximate 0.7 per cent increase in real GDP for August.

More to come.

