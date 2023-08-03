Canada's Dorris wins gold at world para-swimming championships

The Canadian Press

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Canada's Danielle Dorris won gold in the S7 100-metre backstroke on Thursday at the para-swimming world championships.

She finished first in one minute 22.02 seconds.

American Julia Gaffney took silver in 1:22.26 and Ukraine's Veronika Korzhova earned bronze in 1:23.52.

Dorris, from Moncton, N.B., won bronze in the SM7 200 IM on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.

