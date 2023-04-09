Canada's dominance on display in win over Japan at women's hockey worlds

Team Canada celebrates a first-period goal during a dominant 5-0 win over Japan on Saturday at the women's hockey world championship in Brampton, Ont. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Canada took care of business at the women's hockey world championship against Japan on Saturday.

A 5-0 victory moved the Canadians to 3-0 at the tournament in Brampton, Ont., paving the way for a Monday showdown against the U.S.

Sarah Fillier scored twice, while Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse and Natalie Spooner also scored for Canada in the win, which was dominant from start to finish.

Canada outshot Japan 60-11, including 26-1 in the first period alone. Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer, making her first start of the tournament, earned the shutout win.

Japanese coach Yuji Iizuka pulled Masuhara midway through the second period, after she allowed three goals on 34 shots. In relief, Riko Kawaguchi stopped 24 of 26 attempts.

Canada's game against the Americans will likely determine the winner of Group A. The U.S. plays the Czech Republic on Sunday.

In the only other game on Saturday, Sweden collected its first win of the tournament, beating Hungary 6-2. Both Group B teams now sit at 1-1. The top three teams from the group, which also includes 2-0 Finland, 1-1 Germany and 0-2 France, advance to the quarterfinals.

WATCH | Canada vs. USA: A Hockey rivalry like none other: