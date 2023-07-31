Canada's dock workers union reaches new labour deal after federal intervention

July 30 (Reuters) - West coast dock workers in Canada and the employer's association have concluded a negotiated collective agreement and will present it to their members, the parties said in a joint statement late on Sunday.

If ratified, the deal would end a dispute that risked further disruptions at the country's busiest ports after a nearly two-week strike crippled trade earlier in July.

Both the International Longshore and Warehouse Canada union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) are recommending the ratification of the new agreement to the union’s membership and member employers, respectively, the statement said.

The agreement was reached with the assistance of the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).

