Canada's Denis Shapovalov reaches Dallas Open semifinal

DALLAS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the semifinals of the Dallas Open.

The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Czechia's Tomas Machac 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 in their quarterfinal match on Friday.

"I'm beating some really tough opponents," said Shapovalov. "It's been a tough draw but I'm really happy and excited with the way I'm playing."

Shapovalov will face third-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States in the semis.

The Canadian is ranked 54th in the ATP Tour's world singles rankings.

Paul has a 2-1 career record over Shapovalov, but the Canadian won their most recent meeting with a Round of 32 victory at the 2022 Cincinnati Open.

Shapovalov stunned world No. 4 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in the tournament's second round on Thursday.

Feb. 7, 2025.

