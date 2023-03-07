Canada's Denis Shapovalov calls for equal pay between men and women in pro tennis

Canada's Denis Shapovalov says the gender gap in professional tennis should not exist.

The world No. 30 in men's tennis made the plea for gender equality in his sport on Tuesday in an article posted to the Players Tribune.

Shapovalov says he was motivated to advocate for equal pay between men and women after comparing his experience on the ATP Tour to that of his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund, a player on the WTA Tour.

The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., recalled a conversation with Bjorklund when he assumed she'd make US$7,000 for appearing in the main draw of a WTA 250 tournament, the standard for an event of that size on the men's tour.

She explained that she would be making a fraction of that, closer to $1,000.

Shapovalov says he wanted to take the stand ahead of International Women's Day on Wednesday.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press