Canada's Denis Shapovalov advances to quarterfinals at Chengdu Open

CHENGDU, China — Canada's Denis Shapovalov survived a third-set tiebreaker, while countryman Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped his opening match on Thursday at the Chengdu Open.

The eighth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat American qualifier Bradley Klahn 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the second round of the ATP Tour 250 event.

The second-seeded Auger-Aliassime, who got a bye into the second round, lost 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to Joao Sousa of Portugal.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, tied a career high this week by reaching No. 20 in the rankings, but has now lost his past three matches.

The 19-year-old Canadian had 23 aces, but didn't have one break-point chance against the 62nd-ranked Sousa.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, has regained some momentum after a rocky stretch through much of the spring and summer. The world No. 34 has won seven of his past nine matches.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov won 81 per cent of his first-serve points against the 97th-ranked Klahn.

Shapovalov will face the 98th-ranked Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Canadian Press