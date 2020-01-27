Canada's Darcy Sharpe wins rail jam silver to add to X Games medal haul

Canada's Darcy Sharpe continued to make his mark at the X Games on Sunday in Aspen, Colo.

The 24-year-old from Comox B.C secured silver in the men's rail jam competition to add to his growing medal haul.

On Saturday, Sharpe won his first-ever gold in the men's slopestyle, improving on the silver he won in the same event in 2018.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jesse Paul of the U.S. nipped Sharpe for top spot on Sunday, while Sweden's Sven Thorgren came third.

WATCH | Darcy Share securs silver in men's rail jam:

Later in the day, Calgary's Brendan MacKay won his first X Games medal, with a bronze in the men's superpipe.

The 22-year-old finished behind Americans Alex Ferreira and Arron Blunck, who took gold and silver respectively.

WATCH | Calgary's Brendan McKay has stellar night in Aspen:

While in snow bike best trick, Brett Turcotte and Morgan Kaliszuk, of Clearwater and Revelstocke B.C., delivered a one-two finish for Canada.

The pair were joined on the podium by Australia's Jackson Strong who finished third.

WATCH | Turcotte, Kaliszuk's 1-2 finish: