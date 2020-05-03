Canada's daily coronavirus death toll rises by less than 5%: official data

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by 4.6% to 3,606 on Sunday, official data posted by the public health agency showed.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 57,148, according to a statement posted on the agency's website. On Saturday there were 3,446 deaths and 55,572 positive diagnoses.





(Reporting by David Ljunggren)