Canada's Dabrowski, partner Olmos move into second round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico will be moving on at the Australian Open.

The duo defeated American Shelby Rogers and Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in first-round women's doubles action.

Dabrowski and Olmos fired three aces to just one double fault and won 73 per cent on first-serve points. They also broke on 5-of-9 opportunities in the match played Friday morning in Melbourne.

The third seeded-duo had 25 winners to their opponents' 21.

Rogers and Begu had four aces along with four double faults.

They also won just 57 per cent on first-serve points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press