Canada's Dabrowski advances to second round of women's doubles at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani cruised through first-round play, defeating Asia Muhammad and Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-3 at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday.

Dabrowski and Stefani fired one ace to two double faults and broke on 5-of-7 opportunities in the one hour, one-minute women's doubles match.

They also won 74.2 per cent of first-serve points.

Meanwhile, Muhammad of the U.S. and Kazakhstan's Danilina committed four double faults with zero aces and won just 58.1 per cent of first-serve points.

They were also only able to convert on one of their seven break point chances.

Later Sunday, Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov take on Cameron Norrie and Lucas Miedler in second-round men's doubles action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press