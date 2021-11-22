Canada's Crown: Great Value, Little Cost: $1.55 Per Canadian Yearly - Monarchist League Survey

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Monarchist League of Canada today issued the 8th edition of its triennial survey on The Cost of the Canadian Crown - Good Value, Small Cost , revealing that the yearly expense 2019-2020 was $1.55 per Canadian, down from $1.68 in 2017-2018.

As The Queen of Canada's representative, The Governor General's Office served Canadians at an annual cost of $1.27 per person. The total annual cost of the service of the Lieutenant Governors, who represent The Queen in each province, was $0.27 cents per capita. The Queen's vice-regal representatives in Canada collectively undertook some 4,023 engagements, both in person and virtually, during the last year measured by the survey.

Commenting on the survey, League Chairman Robert Finch said, "What incredible value Canadians receive for the hard work of Rideau Hall and the often-unsung efforts of the Lieutenant Governors! This is a much misunderstood subject, beginning with the assertion that Canada 'pays a fortune to The Queen.' In fact, none of the Royal Household's costs are borne by Canadians. The expense of official Royal Homecomings, as we're expecting during Platinum Jubilee Year, is modest. "

Finch also pointed out that, even if Canada were to be a republic, the vast majority of support for our polity would continue unchanged. "The maintenance of historic houses now occupied by some vice-regals, the giving of recognition to outstanding Canadians, providing hospitality and the fostering of the Canadian identity would all continue, as in every modern state. Whatever the arguments for a republic, money is not one!"

