Canada's COVID-19 cases: Manitoba’s largest school outbreak worsens; Quebec reports most new infections since May

On Friday, Sept. 25, Canada recorded its 150,000th case of COVID-19 after Quebec announced 637 new daily cases. The update by Quebec marks the largest spike it has recorded since May 23.

In Ontario, its concerning case trend continues with another 400-plus increase. In the last 24-hour stretch, 20 more schools have reported their first case of COVID-19. There are 198 institutions (K-12) across the province that have reported an infection since the fall semester began.

In Manitoba, health officials have made masks mandatory in all public places in the Winnipeg metropolitan area, starting Monday. The spread of the virus has had an impact on all facets of the community, with there now being 28 cases linked to its largest school outbreak in Winnipeg.

For more on today’s top stories, and on how the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, please refer to our live updates below on Yahoo News Canada.

11,628 active COVID-19 cases in Canada: 150,456 diagnoses, 9,255 deaths and 129,573 recoveries (as of Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Alberta - 1,497 active cases (17,343 total cases, including 261 deaths, 15,585 resolved)

British Columbia - 1,349 active cases (8,543 total cases, 229 deaths, 6,917 resolved)

Manitoba - 487 active cases (1,764 total cases, 19 deaths, 1,258 resolved)

New Brunswick - 7 active cases (200 cases, 2 deaths, 191 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador - 1 active case (272 total cases, 3 deaths, 268 resolved)

Northwest Territories - 0 active cases (5 total cases, 5 resolved)

Nova Scotia - 1 active cases (1,087 total cases, 65 deaths 1,021 resolved)

Ontario - 3,899 active cases (48,905 total cases, 2,837 deaths, 42,169 resolved)

Prince Edward Island - 1 active case (58 total cases, 57 resolved)

Quebec - 4,237 active cases (70,307 total cases, 5,814 deaths, 60,256 resolved)

Saskatchewan - 123 active cases (1,846 total cases, 24 deaths, 1,699 resolved)

Yukon - 0 active cases (15 total cases, 15 resolved)

Nunavut - 0 active cases (4 false positive cases)

CFB Trenton - 0 active cases (13 total cases, 13 resolved)

Manitoba’s largest school outbreak continues to grow, student raises concerns about eating arrangement

Twenty-eight cases have now been linked to an outbreak at Winnipeg’s John Pritchard School, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Friday.

Five of those cases are epi-linked, meaning they are not directly linked to the school, but instead are connected due to secondary transmission.

The situation within Winnipeg schools is part of a worrisome trend for the province’s largest city. Of the record-high 487 active cases throughout Manitoba, 401 are in Winnipeg, according to provincial data. On Friday, Roussin announced new restrictions for the city’s metropolitan region, in order to try and limit the spread of the virus.

The outbreak at John Pritchard School made headlines on Sept. 16, when about 250 students were first sent home to learn remotely after seven cases were linked to the school. Those students were between Grades 4 and 8, and also included children in the school’s before and after program.

At that time, many of the cases were linked to a single cohort. Both students and staff have been infected, but details as to how many have not been released. It marked Manitoba’s first school outbreak, since officials were able to identify transmission between at least two people within the school.

A 12-year-old, who spoke under the condition of anonymity to CBC, has provided insight into what could have contributed to the spread within the school. They said that all four Grade 7 classes ate lunch together in the school gym. They were divided into their two cohorts, but the eating arrangement resulted in about 80 students being in the same room together.

"Kids weren't social distancing. They were talking without masks," said the seventh grader, who has recently tested positive. "As a kid, COVID-19 for kids with strong immune systems, it won't be as bad … but it's still a little scary. So, just keep cautious, kids."

So far, “about five” of the child’s friends in the same class have also tested positive for the virus.

View photos As of Friday, At least 28 cases so far have been linked to Winnipeg's John Pritchard School, up by 21 since Sept. 16. (Credit: Trevor Brine/CBC) More

Roussin said earlier this week that the province has a “fairly good understanding” of who the original case was and how transmission occurred, but did not provide more details.

“We know that young people can have very mild symptoms that sometimes can go unnoticed,” Roussin said on Thursday. “We have those masks, have some of the spacing in the class. Everyone's working really hard, but it just takes something to slip through that could put people at risk.”

Roussin did not have updated statistics on Friday relating to the overall situation in schools across Manitoba. However, he did announce that one case has been identified at River East Collegiate in Winnipeg, involving an individual who was at the institution on Sept. 18. The risk of further spread is considered “low,” since the infection did not occur at the school.

Story continues