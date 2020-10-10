Canada's COVID-19 cases: Largest single-day spike after jurisdictions report 2,558 new patients

On Friday, Oct. 9, jurisdictions around Canada reported 2,558 new cases of COVID-19, along with 31 fatalities and 2,016 recently recovered patients.

Alberta and Quebec combined to withdraw three deaths from previous dates. However, the nationwide updates have increased Canada’s active case count by 514, leaving 19,008 currently infected patients around the country.

The 2,558 new cases that were announced on Friday marks the largest single-day spike Canada has recorded throughout the pandemic. It surpasses the 2,437 cases that were announced on Thursday.

The latest modelling data was presented Friday by Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam. If people don’t start to limit their contacts, we could be seeing up to 5,000 cases a day by late October to early November.

“We’re at a tipping point in this pandemic,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday morning while reflecting on the rise in cases nationwide.

Ontario started the day reporting a record-high 939 new COVID-19 patients. The update is part of a worrisome trend that has been developing in Canada’s most populous province, which has led to Premier Doug Ford announcing new restrictions for its three hotspots.

In New Brunswick, the first school related case has been identified in the Campbellton region, forcing a temporary closure of the high school. Due to a recent spike in cases in the Campbellton and Moncton regions, health officials have imposed new restrictions for those areas.

For more on today’s top stories and the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country, please refer to our live updates below throughout the day, as well as our COVID-19 news hub.

19,008 active COVID-19 cases in Canada: 178,117 diagnoses, 9,585 deaths and 149,524 recoveries (as of Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Alberta - 2,225 active cases (19,995 total cases, including 282 deaths, 17,488 resolved)

British Columbia - 1,406 active cases (10,185 total cases, 245 deaths, 8,502 resolved)

Manitoba - 933 active cases (2,428 total cases, 30 deaths, 1,465 resolved)

New Brunswick - 37 active cases (238 cases, 2 deaths, 199 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador - 6 active case (279 total cases, 4 deaths, 269 resolved)

Northwest Territories - 0 active cases (5 total cases, 5 resolved)

Nova Scotia - 3 active cases (1,089 total cases, 65 deaths 1,021 resolved)

Ontario - 5,652 active cases (57,681 total cases, 2,997 deaths, 49,032 resolved)

Prince Edward Island - 3 active case (61 total cases, 58 resolved)

Quebec - 8,572 active cases (84,094 total cases, 5,936 deaths, 69,586 resolved)

Saskatchewan - 139 active cases (2,034 total cases, 24 deaths, 1,871 resolved)

Yukon - 0 active cases (15 total cases, 15 resolved)

Nunavut - 0 active cases (no resident cases)

CFB Trenton - 0 active cases (13 total cases, 13 resolved)

Ontario sees record-high increase, leading to more restrictions

Ontario reported a record-high 939 new daily cases of COVID-19, which has prompted Doug Ford’s provincial government to impose new restrictions on hotspots Toronto, Peel Region and York.

It’s the 12th straight day the province has exceeded the 500-case mark. Ontario’s daily case count continues to increase, breaking its own record on four occasions over two weeks. Before the recent stretch, the province had not reported more than 500 cases since May 2.

“My friends, the situation today is extremely serious,” said Premier Doug Ford. “All trends are going in the wrong direction.”

Of the most recent 939 cases, 336 were identified in Toronto, 150 in Peel, 126 in Ottawa, 68 in York, 59 in Halton, 40 in Hamilton, 32 in Durham, 28 in Simcoe-Muskoka and 24 in Middlesex-London. The remaining 25 public health units reported fewer than 20 cases, while nine of them reported no new patients at all.

The latest patients were identified after the province completed 44,914 tests. The 2.1 per cent positivity rate is the highest it has recorded since June 7.

There are 358 new cases among those 20-39 years old, the most of any age group. There are 266 new cases among those 40-59, 156 among those 19 and under, and 153 involving those who are at least 60 years old. Twelve of the patients involve long-term care residents and 12 involve health-care workers.

In K-12 schools across Ontario, there are 56 new cases of COVID-19. That includes 32 among students, nine among staff and 15 that have not yet been identified by the Ministry of Health. Fourteen more schools have reported their first patients in the latest 24-hour stretch. Since they reopened in September, there have been 876 total cases among 429 learning institutions. Four of the province’s 4,828 schools have been forced to close.

In the latest 24-hour stretch, five more people have died, including two long-term care residents. In addition, 724 patients have recently recovered. There are now 5,652 active cases throughout the province. The most Ontario has ever had was on April 25, when there were 5,675 infected patients province-wide during the peak of its first wave.

Of those currently infected patients, 2,325 are in Toronto, 970 in Ottawa and 877 in Peel Region and 540 in York.

Across Ontario, there are 225 people in hospital, the most since June 29. That includes 47 in intensive care and 29 who require a ventilator.

Quebec sees another 1,000-plus increase, 146 more cases in schools

