COVID-19 cases: Almost half of Ontario's new coronavirus cases from Toronto

16,430 active COVID-19 cases in Canada: 166,155 diagnoses, 9,481 deaths and 140,244 recoveries (as of Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. ET)

Alberta - 1,558 active cases (18,357 total cases, including 272 deaths, 16,527 resolved)

British Columbia - 1,302 active cases (9,381 total cases, 238 deaths, 7,813 resolved)

Manitoba - 696 active cases (2,140 total cases, 23 deaths, 1,421 resolved)

New Brunswick - 3 active cases (201 cases, 2 deaths, 196 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador - 3 active case (276 total cases, 4 deaths, 269 resolved)

Northwest Territories - 0 active cases (5 total cases, 5 resolved)

Nova Scotia - 3 active cases (1,089 total cases, 65 deaths 1,021 resolved)

Ontario - 5,474 active cases (54,814 total cases, 2,980 deaths, 46,360 resolved)

Prince Edward Island - 3 active case (61 total cases, 59 resolved)

Quebec - 7,277 active cases (78,459 total cases, 5,878 deaths, 65,304 resolved)

Saskatchewan - 153 active cases (1,959 total cases, 24 deaths, 1,782 resolved)

Yukon - 0 active cases (15 total cases, 15 resolved)

Nunavut - 0 active cases (8 presumptive positive cases)

CFB Trenton - 0 active cases (13 total cases, 13 resolved)

Two people wearing face masks sit on a bench at VanDusen Botanical Garden on October 04, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. The Government of British Columbia has extended the Provincial State of Emergency until October 13, 2020 under the Emergency Program Act to support the Province's COVID-19 pandemic response. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images) More

Toronto continues to see the most COVID-19 cases in Ontario

Ontario reported 615 cases of COVID-19 on Monday after 38,200 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours across the province. There are still 68,006 cases currently under investigation in Ontario.

Ontario is reporting 615 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 38,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 289 new cases in Toronto, 88 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa. 58% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 541 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 5, 2020

The majority of new cases are in Toronto, with 289 confirmed cases in city, followed by Peel (88) and Ottawa (81). Of the newly reported cases, 58 per cent are people under the age of 40.

As of Monday, an additional 541 cases have been resolved in Ontario, bringing the total resolved cases in to 46,360, with 54,814 cumulative cases in the province.

In long-term care facilities, seven more cases in residents were reported in these settings, in addition to four workers. There are currently 50 active outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario, with 124 active cases in residents and 158 in staff.

The province is reported that 43 Ontarians are currently in ICU and 26 are on a ventilator.

In school settings, 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, with 31 COVID-19 infections in students, eight in staff and 17 not identified. In total, Ontario has seen 539 cases in schools.

There have been five more COVID-19 deaths in the province, bringing the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,980.

Timelines of cases prior to today: