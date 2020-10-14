Canada's COVID-19 cases: British Columbia, Manitoba report record-high spikes; Quebec sees 315 new school infections

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, British Columbia and Manitoba both reported their largest case spikes since the start of the pandemic.

For Manitoba, health officials continue to see symptomatic patients who are visiting restaurants and bars, which is having a severe impact on contact tracing efforts.

In Quebec, Premier François Legault said the virus seems to be “stabilizing” but there are still worrisome trends to consider. Earlier in the day, its ministry of health reported 315 new cases among students and staff.

19,741 active COVID-19 cases in Canada: 186,881 diagnoses, 9,654 deaths and 157,486 recoveries (as of Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Alberta - 2,615 active cases (20,956 total cases, including 286 deaths, 18,055 resolved)

British Columbia - 1,476 active cases (10,734 total cases, 250 deaths, 8,974 resolved)

Manitoba - 1,248 active cases (2,779 total cases, 35 deaths, 1,496 resolved)

New Brunswick - 82 active cases (284 cases, 2 deaths, 200 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador - 8 active case (283 total cases, 4 deaths, 271 resolved)

Northwest Territories - 0 active cases (5 total cases, 5 resolved)

Nova Scotia - 4 active cases (1,092 total cases, 65 deaths 1,023 resolved)

Ontario - 5,946 active cases (60,692 total cases, 3,017 deaths, 51,729 resolved)

Prince Edward Island - 3 active case (63 total cases, 60 resolved)

Quebec - 8,087 active cases (87,791 total cases, 5,970 deaths, 73,734 resolved)

Saskatchewan - 238 active cases (2,174 total cases, 25 deaths, 1,911 resolved)

Yukon - 0 active cases (15 total cases, 15 resolved)

Nunavut - 0 active cases (no resident cases)

CFB Trenton - 0 active cases (13 total cases, 13 resolved)

Quebec sees an improving trend, but 315 new school cases

Quebec reported 815 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which marks the fourth straight that its seen its active case count decrease.

“We need to remain prudent before celebrating, but the spread of the virus seems to be stabilizing,” said Quebec Premier François Legault in French, as he announced more restrictions for certain regions.

The majority of the latest cases were found in Montreal (268), Quebec City (125) and Montérégie (106).

Three more people have died in the province’s latest 24-hour stretch, but the province also added two more victims from previous dates to its death toll. In addition, 877 have more have recovered. It brings down the province’s active case count to 8,087 — which is still the highest in Canada. Of those currently infected patients, there are 468 in hospital and 85 in intensive, up by 11 and 10, respectively.

In K-12 schools around the province, there are 315 new cases that were reported by the province since the last update, which now reflects the situation as of Friday evening. The latest 315 cases includes 273 among students and 42 among staff. An additional 54 schools have reported their first infections, while 67 more class bubbles have been temporarily shut down.

Since schools reopened, Quebec has had 3,650 cases among students and staff across 1,063 schools. As of Friday evening, there are 1,988 cases that are considered active, since 126 more people have recovered in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

B.C. reports record high for a single day spike

On Tuesday, British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided a COVID-19 update for a four-day stretch, which includes a record-high increase for one of those 24-hour periods.

Between Friday and Saturday, there were a record-high 170 new cases that were identified among people in B.C. Between Saturday and Sunday, there were an additional 159 new cases; from Sunday to Monday there were 119 cases; and on Monday leading to today, there were 101 newly identified patients.

“The numbers are higher than what we would like to see,” said Henry.

The province’s top doctor noted that the increase in cases, compared to weeks past, is in part due to labs processing a backlog. Labs processed about 6,000 more tests, which equates to basically an extra day’s worth of tests.

Henry noted that the positivity rate has remained stable. Over the past long-weekend, it was at 1.39 per cent, which is below its benchmark of two per cent.

Henry said the backlog has now been cleared and health officials are working to make sure it stays that way. It’s a concern, because she doesn’t want residents to be discouraged from getting tested due to the long wait times to receive results.

In the same four-day stretch, five more people have died. Two of the victims were in the Fraser Health region and three in Vancouver Coastal Health region, increasing the death toll to 250. In addition, 472 patients have recovered in that four-day period..

Currently, there are 1,476 active cases in the province. At least 3,618 people are currently in self-isolation and being actively monitored by public health officials since they were in contact with a patient. Of the 1,476 active cases, there are 77 people in hospital and 24 in intensive care.

