Canada's COVID-19 cases: Quebec sees most new infections since early May, with 126 in schools; Manitoba reports record-high for active cases

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Quebec reported 933 new cases of COVID-19, the most in a 24-hour stretch since early May.

The update by Canada’s worst-hit province also included 126 new cases in schools that were identified among students and staff. Meanwhile in Ontario, 64 new infections in K-12 schools were reported, as its total province-wide case count increased by 538, which is part of a worrisome trend for the nation’s most populous jurisdiction.

In Manitoba, the province once again hit a new record-high for active cases, as those in its epicentre express their concern about long wait-times for testing. In Alberta, there are now 11 schools that have seen likely transmission within the learning facility. However, health officials are reminding the public that it’s a low percentage considering how many schools have had cases since they opened a month ago.

For more on Thursday’s top stories, and on how the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, please refer to our live updates below, as well as our COVID-19 news hub and our live blog on the latest updates across Canada.

14,866 active COVID-19 cases in Canada: 160,535 diagnoses, 9,319 deaths and 136,350 recoveries (as of Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Alberta - 1,596 active cases (18,235 total cases, including 269 deaths, 16,370 resolved)

British Columbia - 1,261 active cases (9,220 total cases, 235 deaths, 7,695 resolved)

Manitoba - 621 active cases (2,029 total cases, 20 deaths, 1,388 resolved)

New Brunswick - 6 active cases (200 cases, 2 deaths, 192 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador - 3 active case (275 total cases, 3 deaths, 269 resolved)

Northwest Territories - 0 active cases (5 total cases, 5 resolved)

Nova Scotia - 2 active cases (1,088 total cases, 65 deaths 1,021 resolved)

Ontario - 4,975 active cases (52,248 total cases, 2,851 deaths, 44,422 resolved)

Prince Edward Island - 2 active case (59 total cases, 57 resolved)

Quebec - 6,227 active cases (75,221 total cases, 5,850 deaths, 63,144 resolved)

Saskatchewan - 144 active cases (1,927 total cases, 24 deaths, 1,759 resolved)

Yukon - 0 active cases (15 total cases, 15 resolved)

Nunavut - 0 active cases (7 presumptive positive cases)

CFB Trenton - 0 active cases (13 total cases, 13 resolved)





Quebec reports largest spike since early May, 126 new cases in schools

Quebec reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most in a 24-hour stretch since May 2, when 1,109 cases were identified.

On May 3, the province did announce 2,209 cases, but that was in part due to a data error that missed 1,317 positive cases in April.

This latest update marks the seventh straight day that the province has recorded at least 600 cases. Before the recent stretch, it had not hit that mark since May 26. Since then, it has also experienced multiple stretches where the province consistently reported fewer than 100 daily cases as it contained the spread of COVID-19.

Of the latest 933 cases, 319 were identified in Montreal, 128 in Quebec City, 108 in Montérégie, 73 in Laval, 68 in Chaudière-Appalaches, 63 in Laurentides, 36 each in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec and Outaouais, 28 in Estrie and 32 in Lanaudière. Of Quebec’s 18 regions, two of them reported zero new cases.

Across schools in the province, 126 new cases of COVID-19 were identified, with 108 among students and 18 among staff. Of the 1,959 total cases, 1,237 are considered active, since 64 more having recovered since the last update.

There are currently 631 class bubbles that have been sent home and asked to learn remotely, down by 35 since the last report. Of the province’s 3,089 schools, 720 of them have had a case of COVID-19, up by 33. However, 139 of them don’t currently have an active case, since the individuals have recovered.

View photos Students from Lasalle Community Comprehensive High School walk out of class to protest COVID-19 safety concerns Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) More

In the latest 24-hour stretch, two more people have died. The province added a total of 14 more fatalities to its death toll (5,850) that occurred before Sept. 29. In addition, 580 more people have recovered, which brings the province’s active case count to 6,227, the highest in Canada.

Quebec’s testing numbers are reflective of its output from two days prior. Most recently, it completed 30,918 tests for COVID-19, as it continues to push its capacity.

Of the province’s currently infected individuals, there are 275 in hospital and 43 in intensive care, up by 13 and three since Wednesday, respectively.

Manitoba reports record-high for active cases, hears testing concerns

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, throughout the Winnipeg (28), Prairie Mountain (four), Interlake-Eastern (two) and Southern (two) health regions.

Story continues