Canada's Courtney Sarault wins World Cup silver medal in 1,000-metre event

DRESDEN, Germany — Canadian Courtney Sarault won a silver medal in the women's 1,000-metre event at the ISU short track World Cup on Saturday.

Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., took second place with a time of 1:55.143 — finishing behind South Korea's Kim Ji Yoo (1:54.955) and ahead of World Cup overall standings leader Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands. (1:55.167).

"Going into the final, I didn't feel amazing, but I was trying to stay positive, and hoping to come out of it with a podium," said Sarault.

Meanwhile, Canada's Kim Boutin had her string of podium results come to an end at eight events.

Sarault was Canada's only medallist of the day as Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que. was penalized in women's 1500 A final for obstructing an opponent.

Boutin had won a medal in each of her eight individual events over the first four World Cup stages.

"I'm a little disappointed with my race, I did some things that I usually don't do," said Boutin. "And after that, I also made some poor decisions. But these things happen and I'll make up for it next time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press