Canada's Conners and South Korea's Im lose in third round of Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Corey Conners and partner Sungjae Im of South Korea lost the day's first match at the Presidents Cup as the United States took a 10-4 lead overall.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., and Im shook hands with American opponents Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on the 15th green for a 4&3 loss.

Australia's Adam Scott and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama beat Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa 3&2 in the day's second match.

K.H. Lee and Tom Kim of South Korea beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 2&1.

The U.S. answered back as Tony Finau and Max Homa topped South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis 4&3.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to partner with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama in a match against Thomas and Spieth on Saturday afternoon.

It's the first time two Canadians have played in the PGA Tour-sponsored event that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press

