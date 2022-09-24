Canada's Conners and South Korea's Im lose in third round of Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Corey Conners and partner Sungjae Im of South Korea lost the day's first match at the Presidents Cup as the United States took a 10-4 lead overall.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., and Im shook hands with American opponents Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on the 15th green for a 4&3 loss.

Australia's Adam Scott and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama beat Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa 3&2 in the day's second match.

K.H. Lee and Tom Kim of South Korea beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 2&1.

The U.S. answered back as Tony Finau and Max Homa topped South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis 4&3.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to partner with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama in a match against Thomas and Spieth on Saturday afternoon.

It's the first time two Canadians have played in the PGA Tour-sponsored event that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe.

