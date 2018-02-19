Canada's Charle Cournoyer is a computer wizard

Charle Cournoyer, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, is a world-class speed skater. And although Cournoyer dedicates a lot of his time to mastering his craft, speed skating is certainly not always on his mind.

Away from the rink, Cournoyer doesn’t focus on his latest result or his last training session. When he finishes a day of training, you can probably find him at home on his computer.

“I studied a little bit in coding and all that, so I love coding stuff,” Cournoyer shared with Yahoo Canada Sports. “When I get home I just stop thinking about sports, I stop thinking about all this.”

Although Cournoyer is thousands of kilometres away from his home in Canada, you can bet that he has most likely brought his computer to PyeongChang.