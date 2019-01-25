Canadians Cassie Sharpe, Laurie Blouin golden at X Games

Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe won gold in women's superpipe and snowboarder Laurie Blouin took top prize in women's big air at the Winter X Games on Thursday night in Aspen, Colo.

Sharpe, the reigning Olympic halfpipe champion, edged Estonia's Kelly Sildaru with an impressive third-run score of 94.00 to claim first.

WATCH | Sharpe soars to gold:

Sharpe, 26, from Calgary, was the bronze medallist in this event last year.

Sildaru claimed silver with a best-run score of 92.33, while Rachael Karker, from Erin, Ont., rounded out the podium with 86.33.

WATCH | Karker claim bronze:

Later, 22-year-old Blouin of Stoneham, Que., landed a clean cab double cork 900 and frontside 900 to earn gold in her X Games debut.

Blouin was a silver medallist in women's slopestyle at Pyeongchang.

WATCH | Blouin takes gold in X Games debut:

Quebec City's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand was the top qualifier in the men's ski slopestyle event, finishing with a top score of 93.66. He'll compete in Sunday's final.

Canadians Sebastien Toutant, from Repentigny Que., and Whistler, B.C.'s Darcy Sharpe were third and fourth, respectively, in the men's snowboard big air qualification. That final goes Friday night.