Canada's Cassie Sharpe wins silver, Rachael Karker takes bronze in freeski halfpipe

·1 min read

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Cassie Sharpe captured silver, while Rachael Karker won bronze, in women's freeski halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics.

China's Eileen Gu took the gold, with a score of 95.25 in her second run at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

Sharpe, a 29-year-old from Calgary and the defending Olympic champion in women's freeski halfpipe, scored 90.75 on her third run to clinch silver.

Karker, from Erin, Ont., scored 87.75 on her first run in her Olympic debut.

She previously took the silver at the 2021 world championships.

Calgary's Amy Fraser finished eighth in her Olympic debut with a 75.25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

