Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Meijer LPGA Classic

Brooke Henderson, of Canada, watches her tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the LPGA Classic golf tournament at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario, Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.

The 19-year-old Henderson closed with a 66 on the Blythefield layout that was reduced to a par of 69 - the fifth hole was played as a par 3 instead of a par 5 - the final two rounds because of flooding.

Wie finished with a 65, and Thompson had a 69.

Henderson finished at 17-under 263 and earned $300,000. The Canadian led after each of the first two rounds, shooting 63-67 at a par of 71, and had a 67 on Saturday to drop a stroke behind Thompson.

Henderson won twice last year, taking the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for her first major, and successfully defending her title in the Cambia Portland Classic.