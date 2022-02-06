Canada's Blouin narrowly misses podium in women's snowboard slopestyle

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Quebec City's Laurie Blouin narrowly missed out on a second Olympic medal with a fourth-place finish in women's snowboard slopestyle Sunday at the Beijing Olympics.

After a rough second run, Blouin rebounded with an impressive score of 81.41 points on her final trip through the course. But it wasn't enough to break into the top three.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnot won the first Winter Games gold in her country's history after scoring 92.88 on her blistering final run.

American Julia Marino took silver with 87.68 on her second run.

Australia's Tess Coady edged Blouin for bronze when she scored 84.15 on her final run.

Blouin won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and was considered a strong contender to make the podium again in Beijing.

Jamie Anderson of the United States won gold in the discipline four years ago.

The men's slopestyle qualifying round was held later Sunday.

Sebastian Toutant of L'Assomption, Que., Regina's Mark McMorris, Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., and Darcy Sharpe of Comox Valley, B.C., represented Canada in the men's qualifying.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press

