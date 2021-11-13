Canada's Blondin, Weidemann and Maltais capture gold in team pursuit at World Cup in Poland

Canadians Valerie Maltais, front, Ivanie Blondin, centre, and Isabelle Weidemann, rear, pictured at a previous event, won the team pursuit at the World Cup event in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland on Saturday. (Peter Dejong/The Associated Press - image credit)

Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais delivered Canada's first gold medal of the new ISU World Cup long track speed skating season with a team pursuit victory on Saturday in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

The trio won with a time of 3:00.280 to give Canada its fourth podium finish at the season-opening event with a day still to go.

The Canadians finished ahead of Japan's Miho Oshigiri, Nana Takagi and Ayano Sato (3:01.516), who were followed by Dutch skaters Ireen Wust, Irene Schouten and Antoinette De Jong with a time of 3:02.699.

Weidemann also reached the podium on the opening day by winning silver in the women's 3,000-metre race with a time of 4:5.255.

There are four World Cup events on the road to the Beijing 2022 Olympics, including a stop in Calgary beginning Dec. 9. Those events will help determine who will represent Canada at the Games in February.

The World Cup season wraps up Mar. 12 in Heerenveen, Netherlands.