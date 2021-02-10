Canada's Bianca Andreescu loses second-round match at Australian Open

·1 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Bianca Andreescu is making a second-round exit at the Australian Open.

She dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

The eighth-seeded Canadian struggled from the start against her 71st-ranked opponent and never really got on track.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., earned a three-set victory on Monday in her first competitive match in 15 months.

She suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019 and focused on training last year rather than return to WTA Tour play.

Andreescu is one of five Canadians in action on Day 3 of the Grand Slam tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Penguins tab Brian Burke, Ron Hextall to fill void left by Jim Rutherford

    Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.

  • Surprise, surprise: John Tortorella has already stapled Patrik Laine to the bench

    Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery to repair turf toe

    The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.

  • Don't sleep on the Jets, the surprise threat to win the North Division

    Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.

  • The Dodgers are unbeatable in 2021, says popular projection system

    The teams that could give the Dodgers problems in 2021 include the Padres, the Yankees and ... the Mets!?!

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 5 quarterbacks crack the top 20 picks

    With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • Australian Open Day 2: Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Sofia Kenin advance, Jessica Pegula upsets 2-time champ

    Nadal and Barty cruised, Kenin faced a tougher than expected first-round test, and No. 12 seed Victoria Azarenka suffered the first big upset of the Open.

  • MLB will keep 7-inning doubleheaders, extra innings runner rule in 2021

    The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.

  • Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are locked in an embrace on the cover of GQ's 'Modern Lovers' issue

    Rapinoe and Bird look gorgeous and totally in love on the cover of GQ's 'Modern Lovers' issue.

  • Super Bowl ratings: Major drop in TV viewership, major surge online

    Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.

  • Rob Gronkowski, who has shaky history with Super Bowl trophies, says he's yet to touch Bucs hardware

    Have the Bucs really kept Rob Gronkowski away from the Lombardi Trophy?

  • NFL way-too-early Power Rankings: Chiefs are favored for Super Bowl LVI, but should they be?

    The Chiefs will have to deal with the Super Bowl loser's hangover next season.

  • Ronald Jones on celebrating a Super Bowl title, Brady vs Mathieu and running it back

    Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon goes 1-on-1 with the Buccaneers Running Back. RoJo tells us how it feels to be called a Super Bowl Champion, how Tom Brady changed the culture in the Bucs building, and the dynamic between himself and Leonard Fournette in the Bucs backfield. Ronald Jones joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Michelob Ultra, who asks the question, are you happy because you win, or do you win because you’re happy?

  • Mark Cuban and the Mavericks are done playing national anthem before games

    Mark Cuban has found a unique solution to any national anthem issues. He's not playing it anymore.

  • Once a Knick, always a Knick: Rose back in New York lineup

    MIAMI — The first thing Derrick Rose did in his second stint with the New York Knicks was start handing out assists. And that was before he even played. Rose made his second Knicks debut Tuesday night in Miami, checking in with 3:27 left in the first quarter and doing so without even having gone through any sort of practice with the team. It’s not like he doesn’t know the plays; this is his third go-round with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, after they were together in Chicago and Minnesota. “It’s obviously someone that I’m familiar with and we’ve been through a lot of things together,” Thibodeau said. “But the biggest part is what I felt he can contribute to our team. And I’ve always been partial to good players. If someone is a good player, I’m interested. And I think he’ll add a lot to our team. I know his character. I know the type of teammate he is.” Those teammate skills went to use right away. Rose met up with the Knicks on Monday night in Miami, found the only rookies on the club — Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin — at dinner, gave them his phone number and told them that he’s available for anything they need to know. “He’s here to help us,” Quickley said. “He’s here to help us grow.” He’s back to help the Knicks win again, too. Rose didn’t get near the playoffs in his first stint with the Knicks — New York went 26-38 in his 64 appearances during the 2016-17 season, the last with Phil Jackson overseeing things for the franchise — and the last time New York appeared in the post-season was 2013. But after a trade with Detroit earlier this week, the 33-year-old Rose is set to assume the role as New York’s savvy veteran, the only former All-Star now on the current Knicks roster, obviously the only former MVP as well. “He definitely can add quite a bit to that team,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “One, the partnership between he and Thibs has had a lot of success, so they both feel confident in that. And with a new team, new leadership, it helps to have familiar faces that understand the culture and what they’re trying to drive. And Derrick is just a heck of a player. When he’s healthy, he really moves the needle.” Rose was with Thibodeau for six seasons in Chicago — including the 2012-13 season that he missed because of a torn knee ligament — then 41 more games over parts of two seasons in Minnesota, and now they’re together again with New York. They’ve had great success alongside one another. Rose won the 2011 NBA MVP award, capping his first season under Thibodeau and a 62-20 season for the Bulls. The Bulls finished No. 1 in the Eastern Conference standings that regular season and did the same the next year — the 2012 playoffs being the ones where Rose blew out his knee. Including playoffs, Rose has played 256 games with Thibodeau as his coach. He’s averaged 21.0 points and 6.3 assists in those games on 43% shooting; under other coaches, Rose has averaged 17.6 points and 5.2 assists on 47% shooting. “I think he’s learned a lot about how to manage his body,” Thibodeau said. “I think he’s in great shape. He’s lighter than he’s ever been. So, I think he’ll have a great impact on our young guys in terms of how to navigate the league, how to overcome adversity, that sort of thing — and understanding the game.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Chiefs place assistant coach Britt Reid on leave amid investigation into car crash

    Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.

  • Remembering Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer

    Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.

  • Mad Bets: Are Baylor & Gonzaga that much better than the rest of the field?

    Minty Bets is joined by Greg Peterson, host of the "Hoopin' With Hoops" podcast, to break down the favorites in college hoops, which sleepers have a shot and teams bettors should avoid.

  • Montreal Alouettes GM Maciocia dips into free-agent waters to shore up club's defence

    Danny Maciocia held true to his word Tuesday. Last week, the Montreal Alouettes GM said he expected to look for defensive help in CFL free agency. Maciocia did just that Tuesday, signing six defensive players hours after the free-agent period began. Almondo Sewell, a six-time CFL all-star with Edmonton, was among four American defensive linemen Maciocia signed. The others included Nick Usher (Edmonton), Michael Wakefield (Ottawa) and Woody Baron, who played his first two seasons with Montreal (2018-19). Linebackers Patrick Levels and Chris Ackie, of Cambridge, Ont., both returned to Montreal after signing with Hamilton and Toronto, respectively, last year. The CFL didn't hold a 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were trying to identify some people who can rush the passer, that can create some havoc behind the line of scrimmage, who can create turnovers and shorten the field for our offence," Maciocia said during a video conference. "It's all about getting the quarterback, in my opinion, off his midline and I think the names we mentioned are going to sustain that type of pressure. "It doesn't always have to translate into sacks. It has to translate into pressure, it has to translate into quarterback hits, it has to translate into hurries, to getting the quarterback to throw the ball when he's not ready to throw the ball. That's when I think we can be at our best." Macoicia said Sewell and Ackie signed two-year deals. The other four were one-year contracts. Maciocia also had an agreement in place with American defensive back Ciante Evans but said the player contacted him Tuesday and had a change of heart. "I think he might've had another offer out there and has decided to go elsewhere," Maciocia said. Evans did, signing later Tuesday with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Linebacker Henoc Muamba, the CFL's top Canadian in 2019 with Montreal, hit the open market Tuesday. Maciocia didn't sound optimistic that Muamba would return for a third season with the Alouettes. "I think the door is closed but not necessarily shut," he said. "Obviously he's talking to some other teams (and) I don't know if anything is going to come to fruition. "But I think we're at a stage right now based on the so-called resources we have and the moves we've made that it's almost a forgone conclusion we're moving on. Having said that, I respect the process, I respect what he's going through. I'm sure it's not easy . . . I'm sure he'll find himself a home somewhere and I'm sure he'll be able to produce as he's capable of producing and I wish him nothing but the best." In the six-foot-four, 288-pound Sewell, Montreal gets a six-time CFL all-star who has registered 282 tackles and 60 sacks in 139 career games with Edmonton. Sewell also helped the Alberta franchise win a Grey Cup title in 2015. Veteran American defensive lineman Micah Johnson signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-two, 277-pound Johnson spent the '19 season with the Riders, registering 26 tackles and four sacks before signing with the B.C. Lions. The Toronto Argonauts shored up their offence by signing running back John White, 29, who ran for 1,004 yards and seven TDs in 2019 with B.C. White added 46 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown. The five-foot-eight, 195-pound tailback spent his first four CFL seasons in Edmonton (2013-2014, 2016-2017) where he was named a CFL all-star in 2014 after rushing for 852 yards, two touchdowns and registering 17 catches for 182 yards and a TD. B.C. signed American running back Shaquille Cooper, who suited up for seven games over the last two seasons with Edmonton, racking up 496 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries. In other moves Tuesday: — Ottawa re-signed American linebacker Don Unamba, who joined the club last year as a free agent after spending 2019 with Edmonton. The Redblacks also signed defensive lineman Stefan Charles of Oshawa, Ont, who joined Edmonton late in the '19 season. He has also spent time in the NFL with Tennessee, Buffalo, Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City and Atlanta. — Calgary signed quarterback Canadian quarterback Michael O'Connor, an Ottawa native who dressed for nine games as a rookie with Toronto in 2019. — B.C. also signed American receiver Lucky Whitehead, who spent the '19 season with the Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 52 catches for 522 yards and two TDs. Whitehead also saw action returning kicks and punts. — Saskatchewan signed offensive lineman Evan Johnson, a Regina native who played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan and spent three seasons with Ottawa. The club also signed American linebacker Larry Dean (who signed with Hamilton last year after playing 2019 with Edmonton) and twins Jordan and Justin Herdman-Reed, Winnipeg-born linebackers who played together at Simon Fraser. Justin Herdman-Reed signed with Hamilton last year while Jordan Herdman-Reed spent three seasons with B.C. And finally, the Riders signed American defensive back Lorenzo Jerome and Canadian defensive back Godfrey Onyeka. — American running back James Wilder Jr. came out of retirement to sign with Edmonton. Wilder spent three seasons with Toronto (2017-19). He was the CFL's top rookie in 2017 and capped his season helping the Argos win a Grey Cup. He signed with Montreal last year but retired due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The club also signed American linebacker Kevin Brown , who appeared in 42 games with Ottawa. _ Winnipeg agreed to terms with long-snapper Mike Benson, a Winnipeg native who was with Montreal in 2020 and played in five games with Ottawa in 2019. — Toronto also agreed to terms with American quarterback Antonio Pipkin, a former starter with Montreal who signed last year with Edmonton. The Argos also added quarterback Kelly Bryant, a cousin of current receiver Martavis Bryant. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press