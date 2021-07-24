Canada's Bansley, Wilkerson drop Olympic beach volleyball opener

Canada's Heather Bansley, pictured, and beach volleyball partner Brandie Wilkerson lost their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics in three sets to China's Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi on Saturday. (Submitted by Volleyball World - image credit)

Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson were unable to follow the lead of their Canadian beach volleyball teammates on Saturday, losing in the third and deciding set to China's Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi in their Olympic opener in Tokyo.

After dropping the opening set, Wang and Xia prevailed 21-15, 15-11 at Shiokaze Park against the Canadians, who ranked ninth in the world entering the Summer Games.

Earlier Saturday, reigning world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada swept Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon 21-16, 21-14 for their fourth win in as many meetings this season.

Bansley and Wilkerson managed to save three match points before Wang delivered a cross-court winner.

The Canadians will continue preliminary round play on Monday at 10 p.m. ET against Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra of Argentina.